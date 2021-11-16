ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUSYV_0cyIAkXx00

BALTIMORE, MD—Six people who work for a home products company in Baltimore didn’t hit the jackpot, but they’re splitting a big prize after matching all but one number in the November 6 Powerball drawing. Because they added the Power Play option to the ticket, they doubled their third-tier $50,000 prize to $100,000! Adding Double Play to the ticket gave them an additional $7.

The group’s representative, who claimed the prize on November 12 at Maryland Lottery headquarters, carried a knapsack with him and joked, “That’s to put the money in.” As a practical matter, Maryland Lottery prizes of this size are paid by check.

The group started its team play with more members about three years ago and hit early on for $1,500. They split that prize and several members dropped out. The remaining six co-workers in the pool are regulars who play the same numbers every drawing. They add the Power Play feature, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a randomly selected factor from 2 to 10. For this winning ticket, they also added the Double Play feature. With Double Play, the set of numbers on a ticket could win in the regular jackpot drawing or in a second drawing that has a top prize of $10 million.

Since forming, the group has won two- and three-digit prizes, which the co-workers typically reinvest into more Powerball tickets in hopes of hitting big. The group’s leader, who claimed this prize, said his colleagues have practical plans for their share of the big win.

The Baltimore resident also noted that he made quite a commotion in the store where he checked the ticket when it flashed up the amount of the prize. The group, which purchased the winning ticket at US Fuel, located at 6100 Moravia Park Drive (21206), plans to continue playing in hopes of scoring a life-changing jackpot, he said.

The post Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who bought 40 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 40 times for a grand total of $108,000. Faye Hurst of Norfolk told Virginia Lottery officials she chose the Pick 4 drawing's 50/50 option, which meant half of her wager went toward matching the numbers in their exact order and the other half would pay out for the numbers in any order.
NORFOLK, VA
The Dad

Man Finds Old Lottery Ticket in His Wallet Worth $20 Million

One of the best feelings in the world is putting on a jacket for the first time in the fall only to find a $20 bill that you’d left in the pocket months ago. Anytime you forget about money and come across it again, the feeling is unmatched. So imagine what it might feel like to find $20,000,000 in that jacket. That was the day Kerry Knott had after finding an old lottery ticket in his wallet. He took it to a gas station to find out if it was a winner, and left $20 million richer.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
UPI News

North Carolina man turns $50 lottery win into $100,000

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket reinvested some of his winnings in another ticket and scored a $100,000 jackpot. Frederick Allen Jr., of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store in Durham after leaving work on Friday.
LOTTERY
FOX21News.com

Man wins $2 million lottery scratch-off ... twice | Morning in America

Most people would be insanely happy to win $2 million once. Imagine doing it twice! #lottery #winning #maryland. Man wins $2 million lottery scratch-off ... twice | Morning in America. Mural at Palmer High School. Supply Kids Dental candy buy back. Developer of proposed Downtown High Rise wants to create...
LOTTERY
FOX 2

Someone in St. Louis won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone won a million dollars from a Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket sold at the Phillips 66 on Page Avenue in Overland. After winning the top prize in the “Show Me $1,000,000” scratchers game he bought another scratchers ticket and won an additional $500. “It was a good day,” he told lotto […]
OVERLAND, MO
Newswatch 16

Winning Powerball ticket nearing expiration

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you have old lottery tickets around, you might want to double-check them. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has not been claimed and will soon expire. The ticker holder must file a prize claim with the pennsylvania lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, December 3, to collect their winnings.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Maryland Lottery#Us Fuel#K Powerball
Click10.com

Florida woman’s lottery luck turns $10 into $2 million

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman found a major return on her investment in a $10 scratch-off. The ticket revealed a $2 million top prize. Christine Chitty, of Palm Bay, claimed her winnings from the Gold Rush Supreme game, Florida Lottery announced Friday,. The lucky ticket came from Country...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KGUN 9

Man wins lottery 20 times after buying 20 tickets with the same number

How many times can a person be lucky in one day? For William Newell of Alexandria, Virginia, 20 times seems to be about right. He purchased 20 identical lottery tickets, and they were all big winners. Newell usually purchases tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game at a store...
LOTTERY
UPI News

Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said overhearing another store customer's complaints led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 jackpot. The 65-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was at the Marathon gas station in Mount Morris when she overheard another customer's complaints about a lottery game.
LOTTERY
Daily Corinthian

Lottery produces local winners

The excitement continues to grow for the Mississippi Lottery. Three local winners recently cashed in big on lucky scratch-off tickets. Winners included a Corinth man who won $1,000 on a Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased at Sprint Mark #27 on Highway 72. A Tishomingo woman also won $1,000 on a 50x the Cash scratch-off game picked up at 72 Express on Highway 72 in Burnsville.
CORINTH, MS
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
2K+
Followers
725
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy