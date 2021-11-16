Summit County man accused of brutally beating puppy with pool cue

A Utah man has been arrested after video allegedly showed him beating a puppy with a pool cue.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, on Nov. 12 Mariana Daria gave police a video of her husband Daryl Zeller beating the animal on Aug. 21.

According to police, the video showed Daryl hitting their one month-old Belgian Malinois 'Storm' aggressively in the head.

In addition, the video allegedly also showed Daryl walking around a pool table, picking up a pool cue, and striking Storm aggressively in head. The strike caused Storm to scream out in pain and run away from Daryl. Police said Daryl can be seen chasing Storm into a room and slamming the door shut, with the dog heard screaming in pain afterwards.

Daryl was positively identified by Mariana in the video as the man in the video. He is now facing a charge of Torture to a Companion Animal.