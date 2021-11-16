ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) will be featured Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer. What Happened: Lucid reported that reservations increased to 13,000 during the third quarter, representing an order book...

Benzinga

