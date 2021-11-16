Lucid And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.59% to 35,811.07 while the NASDAQ fell 0.43% to 15,989.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.43% to 4,718.05. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,592,810 cases with around 793,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,518,900 cases and 465,910 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,017,270 COVID-19 cases with 612,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 257,960,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,170,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

