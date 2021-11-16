ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘We don’t deserve this’: Inflation hits Turkish people hard

By College Covered
KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Market-stand owner Kadriye Dogru makes do with stale, sesame-covered bagels, known as simit, for lunch these days. The widowed mother of two says she goes without lunch so she can put food on the table for her family later in the day. The money that the...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Flight carrying over 100 evacuated Afghans reaches Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — More than 100 Afghans believed to have been at risk from the Taliban were granted temporary shelter Monday in Greece after being evacuated on a special flight to the northern city of Thessaloniki. Greek officials said among the 119 people on board was Afghanistan’s former minister...
IMMIGRATION
MarketWatch

Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan reportedly framed Turkey's weak currency as competitive, saying it would usher in jobs and growth. "We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out of every struggle we entered honorably by taking a strong stance. With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this economic war of independence with victory," he said. The lira has tumbled 63% so far this year, as Erdogan has pressured the central bank to keep cutting rates and the country's inflation rate officially hovers around 20%, though independent economists see it as more than double that. Turkey's central bank last week cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%, bringing cuts since September to a total of 400 basis points.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#Europe#Currency#Turkish#Ap#Ortakcilar#Turks
KHON2

EU border agency: ‘Illegal border crossings’ on the rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday. Frontex said in a...
IMMIGRATION
KHON2

Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s record high coronavirus death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday, as the number of new infections declined. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths, matching Friday’s tally. The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense Secretary...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
KHON2

Russian lawmaker risks losing immunity for illegal elk kill

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian parliamentary commission recommended Monday that a lawmaker in the lower house be stripped of his immunity as he faces charges over illegally killing an elk. Valery Rashkin, 66, first denied the accusations but later reversed course and confessed to killing the elk without a hunting...
ANIMALS
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
KHON2

Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants

MOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Monday sharply criticized the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrantson the country’s border with Poland. President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland and...
IMMIGRATION
KHON2

Poland’s PM to hold talks in Europe on border crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he is to hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Morawiecki said he was meeting on Sunday with his counterparts...
POLITICS
Forbes

We Can’t Control Inflation, And Yet We Believe We Can Control The Climate

Policymakers can’t keep inflation at 2%, but they think they can keep the world’s temperature from rising 2° Celsius (or 3.6° Fahrenheit). That’s how CLSA’s equity strategist Damian Kestel describes the goings-on at COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference taking place now in Glasgow, Scotland. The attending leaders and policymakers may look like they’re in control, Kestel said in a Friday note to clients today, but “a quick look at debt levels, inflation and yield movements suggest they are increasingly now mere passengers along for the ride and painted into a corner.”
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy