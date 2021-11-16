ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

9-year-old Henrico girl calls 911 to report apartment fire

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHJF0_0cyIA6WG00
Members of the Aguilar family with Henrico Fire officials, after nine-year-old Hilda Aguilar called 911 to report a fire in the family’s apartment. (Courtesy Aguilar family/Henrico Fire)

Henrico Fire officials are crediting the quick thinking of a 9-year-old Henrico girl with helping to prevent injury and significant damage from a fire that broke out in her family’s apartment in the 4100 block of Brightway Drive in the Springfield Apartments (near Hungary Road) Nov. 15.

The fire started on the kitchen stove at about 2:40 p.m., and the child, Hilda Aguilar, quickly called 911 to report it. She told fire crews that she had recently learned how to call 911 at school, through the fourth-grade fire education program taught by firefighters in Henrico County public schools.

Crews were able to extinguish the small fire quickly and removed smoke from the building.

“Hilda’s quick actions clearly prevented a small fire from becoming a potential tragedy,” fire officials said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Man injured, dog dies in Sandston house fire

A house fire just after midnight Wednesday in Sandston injured a man and killed a dog, according to Henrico Fire officials. The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 17 on East Berry Street in Sandston. When firefighters arrived, one resident of the home was outside and told fire crews that a man was still inside. Firefighters located him near a bedroom window and pulled him out through it. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to fire officials.
SANDSTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek robbery suspect

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in the Near West End last month. On Oct. 26 at about 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7000 block of West Broad Street, where a suspect (pictured above) had entered a store, walked behind the counter and brandished a gun. The suspect, described as a male, was wearing a puffy coat with embroidered front, black or dark blue jeans, and black shoes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Springfield, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Accidents
Henrico Citizen

Human remains found near I-64 in Eastern Henrico positively identified as missing man

Human remains found along I-64 in Eastern Henrico are those of a man reported missing from the vicinity of the area in late August, Henrico Police confirmed Nov. 16. Stephen Cleaton had been missing since running from a car driven by his brother Aug. 29. Cleaton, who suffered from schizophrenia, had a schizophrenic episode during the ride that prompted his brother to pull the car over in an attempt to calm him. But Cleaton ran and was never seen again.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

New COVID cases up slightly in Henrico

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico have been slightly higher than normal during the past two days, in line with a statewide trend. The county had witnessed only two days in the past 25 with more than 50 new cases (and none with more than 57) before 74 new cases were reported Nov. 16. That total dropped to 49 Thursday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Kitchen Stove#Education Program#Accident#Henrico Fire
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen man faces murder charge in Hampton

A 55 year-old Glen Allen man is facing a first-degree murder charge in Hampton, after police there reported that a shooting Thursday night left another man dead. Wilgressa Johnson also faces one charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of shooting within an occupied dwelling, according to WAVY TV in Norfolk.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Hungary
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy