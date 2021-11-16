9-year-old Henrico girl calls 911 to report apartment fire

Members of the Aguilar family with Henrico Fire officials, after nine-year-old Hilda Aguilar called 911 to report a fire in the family’s apartment. (Courtesy Aguilar family/Henrico Fire)

Henrico Fire officials are crediting the quick thinking of a 9-year-old Henrico girl with helping to prevent injury and significant damage from a fire that broke out in her family’s apartment in the 4100 block of Brightway Drive in the Springfield Apartments (near Hungary Road) Nov. 15.

The fire started on the kitchen stove at about 2:40 p.m., and the child, Hilda Aguilar, quickly called 911 to report it. She told fire crews that she had recently learned how to call 911 at school, through the fourth-grade fire education program taught by firefighters in Henrico County public schools.

Crews were able to extinguish the small fire quickly and removed smoke from the building.

“Hilda’s quick actions clearly prevented a small fire from becoming a potential tragedy,” fire officials said in a statement.