Video Games

Will We Ever See A New Max Payne Game?

By Ash Bates
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy and Rockstar’s seminal third person shooter series Max Payne is perhaps one of the most influential games of all time. The Matrix might have pioneered the art of “bullet time” in cinema, but Max Payne was proof that the formula could work in gaming, so much so that when the...

gamepur.com

Xbox backwards compatibility program adds over 70 games including Max Payne and Fear trilogies

As part of today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream, numerous titles were announced to be coming to the Xbox backwards compatibility program, along with some FPS Boost surprises. As of today, Xbox Series X/S owners can enjoy over 70 additional titles ranging from smaller cult classics to more mainstream hits. Of particular note, the entirety of the Max Payne and Fear trilogies are now playable on a modern Xbox console for the first time.
trueachievements.com

Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
Videogamer.com

Max Payne 1 & 2, Red Dead Revolver and more Xbox originals seemingly re-listed on Xbox Marketplace

Whisperings that Xbox may be about to re-open its Backwards Compatibility program have grown louder after new listings for several original Xbox games have come to light. Listings for several original Xbox titles were updated on the old Xbox Live Marketplace section of the company’s website by lawyer Bruno Costa on Twitter. They include several Rockstar games, including Max Payne and its sequel, Red Dead Revolver and Manhunt. Also listed are the first three Dead or Alive games, Munch’s Oddysee, Star Wars Clone Wars, Star Wars Episode 3 and Thrillville.
GamesRadar+

Xbox backward compatibility adds Max Payne and FEAR in final catalog update

Xbox backward compatibility has received its last infusion of new titles, which also includes frame rate boosts for 26 already included games. Microsoft laid out the full list of more than 70 new backward compatibility games in a post to the official Major Nelson blog while calling out the new features some of those games and others can enjoy in a post to the Xbox Wire. The list of all-new games includes the complete Max Payne and FEAR franchises, while the games receiving a new FPS boost option include all of the Gears of War games, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3.
gamepressure.com

Max Payne - Widescreen Fix - Game mod - Download

Widescreen Fix is a mod for Max Payne, created by ThirteenAG. Just as the name says – this mod introduces the support for widescreen resolution, so you can play it on high-res 16:9, 16:10 or 21:9 displays. How to install:. Extract the archive and copy the contents of „MaxPayne.WidescreenFix” folder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
altchar.com

Max Payne 3 rumoured to be another backwards compatible title for Xbox

Yesterday, we reported that a bunch of new games have been added to the old Xbox marketplace, which usually suggests that such games are coming via Xbox Backwards Compatibility program to Xbox Series X|S consoles. Some of the games that were included in the list are Rockstar's Max Payne 1...
gamepressure.com

FEAR, Max Payne and Over 70 Titles in Backward Compatibility on Xbox

The library of titles covered by the backward compatibility on Xbox consoles has grown by more than 70 titles. Among them we can find Nier, as well as the F.E.A.R. and Max Payne series. During the Xbox 20th Anniversary Show, it was announced that 76 more classic titles from Xbox...
