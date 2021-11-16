ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold out

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Well, that didn’t take long. Your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving, Reese’s giant 9-inch Peanut Buttercup Thanksgiving Pie, has sold out.

A lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.

The pie, made with 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate, is said to contain 48 servings, each of which clocks in at 160 calories. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories, if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.

If you’re hoping for more this Thanksgiving, you’re out of luck.

Hershey responded to questions about another batch, confirming that no more can be produced for Thanksgiving due to time constraints. The company does, however, suggest signing up for its emails to receive alerts on any other surprise offerings.

#Thanksgiving#Peanut Butter Cup
WTAJ

WTAJ

