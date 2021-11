I have that Friday feeling in stereo today, with my first day off in two weeks and the kids enjoying an inset day as well. Oh, and the sun is shining! Before I head off to experience what fresh air is though, it’s time to go over what it is we’ve been playing this week. I have played a good chunk of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer “beta” and I am enjoying it as though it’s Halo 3’s heyday all over again. I’ve nabbed the battle pass, but they really need to do something about progression. Hopefully they’ll nail it before we get the main campaign in a few short weeks. Besides that it’s been more Forza Horizon 5, some retro Game & Watch Legend of Zelda action and yet more Jurassic World Evolution 2. Those dinosaurs aren’t going to tranquillise themselves.

