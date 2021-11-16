ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Who’s the cornerstone of Chaim Bloom’s Red Sox?

By Jon Couture
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

It might be a more open question than you think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj8Ng_0cyI9H8k00
Eduardo Rodriguez's final act with the Red Sox was retiring Carlos Correa during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The affirming 2021 season now history, we return to the real game of the Chaim Bloom Red Sox, “Guess Who?” As in, “Guess Who’s A Foundational Piece,” with Eduardo Rodriguez the latest to have his placard flipped down.

Monday morning’s revelation that the 28-year-old lefty is headed to Detroit on a five-year pact worth at least $77 million was a surprise mostly for timing, the first big deal of the 2021-22 hot stove coming less than three weeks before the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires and a shutdown likely begins.

The way around the unknowns of the next CBA for E-Rod is, reportedly, the deal containing an opt-out after 2023. He’s guaranteed $28 million in the first two years, then can choose whether $49 million is enough for the next three.

Those numbers are well below the $18.4 million qualifying offer the Red Sox offered for 2022, making this all pretty clear to figure out. Boston, which offered Rodriguez a multi-year extension, didn’t want to give him five years. I can’t say I blame them, and I suspect you feel the same.

Getting Rodriguez from Baltimore for three months of Andrew Miller back at the 2014 trade deadline is one of the franchise’s greatest modern heists. He departs the Red Sox after 170 appearances (including playoffs) in seven seasons, his 14.6 fWAR in the regular season well behind Chris Sale (29.1), but just about in line with David Price (18.0) and Jon Lester (16.8) given Rodriguez missed 2020 with post-COVID myocarditis.

Rodriguez was sixth in Cy Young voting after his 203-inning 2019, but in much the same way that bad luck cost him his 20th victory that year, it also cost him that ace feeling.

Rodriguez’s stuff in 2021 was essentially in line with two years prior, which is validated by career best strikeout and walk rates, but no pitcher who threw 150 innings was close to his .363 batting average allowed on balls in play. (Nate Eovaldi, also backed by the questionable Red Sox defense, was second all the way back at .326.)

A shift from lefty-hell Fenway to pitcher friendly Comerica Park should help. So too should leaving the American League East for the Central. It’s an aggressive add for the noncompetitive Tigers, but a calculated risk that could pay handsomely should Rodriguez show the durability he did in 2019 and step forward to lead a young rotation.

Bloom will take the extra draft pick, compensation for losing a qualifying-offer player, and mull what to do after Eovaldi, Sale, and Nick Pivetta. The easiest answer feels like both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, but the easy answer is usually the wrong one.

Especially when that tears a big hole in the bullpen, to say nothing of the everlasting need for more starting pitching.

Bloom, as noted by the Globe’s Alex Speier, now has a payroll about $30 million below 2021 levels and $50 million below the sport-topping $230-million plus of 2018-19. Without a new CBA in place, and with all the Sox recent spendthrift ways, what that means is anybody’s guess.

What we know is Kiké Hernández remains the only outside free agent to get a multi-year deal from Bloom in his first two years. Three years on from the 2018 World Series, just eight of 25 players remain, and Matt Barnes is the only one of those to sign a new contract with Bloom when departing was an option.

The Mookie Betts/Andrew Benintendi/Jackie Bradley Jr. outfield was spun out to much consternation. Some of that consternation remains, though Hernández, Alex Verdugo, and Hunter Renfroe did their part in getting the Red Sox back within two games of the World Series.

Yet I don’t think anyone would be terribly surprised to see Bloom sell high on Renfroe, who delivered a slew of critical hits and throws in the regular season before a dreadful October. Or, for that matter, Verdugo, a dynamo who is similarly prone to fundamental mistakes.

I don’t think anyone expects J.D. Martinez to be back after the final season of his deal in 2022. Moving on from Christian Vázquez, who’ll make $7 million on a club option, wouldn’t knock anyone to the floor either.

But the same goes for just about everybody, be they acquired by Dave Dombrowski, Bloom, or anyone. That’s the direction the sport is headed, with the Red Sox prominent in the parade.

Will they be able to find new terms with Xander Bogaerts, who would likely opt out of his current contract after next season? Can they find common ground with Rafael Devers, about to hit (at least under current rules) the first of three cracks at arbitration? Bloom has called them “cornerstone players.”

No one can be shocked if negotiations change that on the fly.

This, to be clear, is not an attack. It’s a trend as much in game, dominant starters increasingly swapped out for a parade of fresh relievers, as in roster construction. Look at how quickly Theo Epstein’s Sox came apart after 2004. Look at Billy Beane’s teams in Oakland. Look, yes, at Tampa Bay.

More relevant, look at the Dodgers. They have always been the model the Red Sox are trying to emulate, and for all their big budgets, it often gets lost they went nearly a decade — from Zack Greinke’s $147 million in December 2012 to Mookie Betts’s $365-million blockbuster in July 2020 — without doling out a nine-figure contract.

The only other Dodger to get one? Trevor Bauer last February, and that was a three-year, out-laden deal at just $102 million. Clayton Kershaw? Kenley Jansen? Justin Turner? Andrew Friedman kept them all, but at his price.

Which is something you can do when you routinely hit on draft picks and in the bargain bin.

Bloom, even his critics have to concede, is off to a strong start there. The reminder that it’s an everlasting search, however, comes on days like this. Even when most of us watching Rodriguez go are just happy to see a likable player get paid at a price we’re fine the Red Sox aren’t the ones paying.

The chief Red Sox architect will find his true cornerstone, on both talent and price. He will have not authored a deal larger than Barnes’s $18.75 million whopper … until he does. His franchise, to borrow from our Liverpool siblings, will not be forever skint.

But until then, and even after then, the turnstile doesn’t figure to stop spinning.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Admission About Eduardo Rodriguez’s Season

It was not Eduardo Rodriguez’s best season. Actually, 2021 was the worst of his six-year career. But there’s a qualifying offer on the table for the 28-year-old starter to remain with the Red Sox — the only club he knows — on a reported one-year, $18.4 million deal. Other reports have gone along with Chaim Bloom’s claim that a multi-year extension is in the works.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: It’s time to consider trading Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt-out of his contract after the 2022 season, so the question must be asked; should the Red Sox trade him while they can?. Bogaerts has been an excellent player for the Red Sox yet, as he approaches an opt-out year after next season, there are some compelling arguments as to why the Sox should trade him now.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi’s Cy Young finish caps off career season

Red Sox ace caps off career year with fourth place Cy Young finish. Last night the winners of this year’s Cy Young Awards were announced and sadly, the Red Sox won’t be bringing that silverware home. Nathan Eovaldi finished in fourth place which is the cherry on the sundae that was the best year of his career. Boston’s ace often stepped up when the team needed him the most and when the lights were shining the brightest. As much as I thought he should’ve cracked the Top-3, I’ll take it.
MLB
NECN

Red Sox Offseason: What Four Weekend Moves Tell Us About Boston's Direction

Tomase: Red Sox' direction comes into focus after weekend moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox made four pieces of news this weekend: J.D. Martinez opted in to the final year of his contract, Kyle Schwarber declined his mutual option and became a free agent, Eduardo Rodriguez received a qualifying offer, and the Red Sox picked up their option on Christian Vazquez.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Billy Beane
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox should have these three A's pitchers on their radar

One of the joys of being a "have" is plundering a wounded have-not at the first smell of blood. Such an opportunity appears to be materializing for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox this winter, if they turn their gaze west. Red Sox fans can be forgiven for paying minimal...
MLB
NECN

Here's Why the Red Sox Should Steer Clear of Justin Verlander

Tomase: Justin Verlander question has an easy answer for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox did their due diligence. They attended Justin Verlander's workout in Florida and watched the former Cy Young Award winner throw 95 mph again. Yippee. Now let that be the last...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox among teams on hand to watch Justin Verlander’s showcase in Florida

The Red Sox were one of several teams on hand to watch Justin Verlander pitch at a showcase on Monday, reports Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal (Twitter link). Per McAdam, the Sox were one of 15-20 big-league clubs in attendance to observe Verlander’s workout at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chaim Bloom Red Sox#Cba#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas boasting .455 on-base percentage in Arizona Fall League; ‘We’re really excited about him,’ Chaim Bloom says

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas continues to have no issues with getting on base in the Arizona Fall League. Starting at first base and batting cleanup for the Scottsdale Scorpions on Monday afternoon, Casas went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI, two runs scored, and was hit by a pitch as part of an 11-10 loss to the Mesa Solar Sox at Sloan Park.
MLB
NESN

Should Marcus Semien, Perfect Fit For Red Sox, Be Boston’s Top Offseason Target?

The signs sure point to this being a very busy offseason for the Red Sox. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said this week the club is looking to add players to its mix after a couple of years of departures aimed at finding financial footing as part of Bloom’s rebuild. The Sox are coming off a season in which they were within two wins of the World Series. They have money to play with and roster holes to fill.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox Rumors: Chaim Bloom ‘likelier’ to pursue this type of free agent

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be aiming high in free agency. Chaim Bloom did a tremendous job of solidifying the roster with undervalued talent last year but he wasn’t willing to pay the price for the top free agents on the market. His reasons were twofold. Bloom was charged with two primary tasks when he took over the front office for the Boston Red Sox.
NFL
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Chaim Bloom, Justin Verlander

Over the weekend the first big domino of the Boston Red Sox offseason fell, with J.D. Martinez declining to use his opt out, staying in Boston for 2022. There has been some mixed reaction to the news, but there is plenty to be happy about as a fan. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)
MLB
Bleacher Report

Red Sox Will Pursue New Kyle Schwarber Contract in Free Agency, Chaim Bloom Says

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed Tuesday that the team will pursue a new contract for Kyle Schwarber in free agency, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The news comes after Schwarber declined his $11.5 mutual option for the 2022 season. Schwarber's future in Boston was put into...
MLB
NBC Sports

One of Red Sox's AL East rivals interested in Eduardo Rodriguez, per report

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is an unrestricted free agent this winter, and one of Boston's American League East rivals has shown interest in signing the veteran left-hander. MLB Network's Jon Morosi earlier this week that the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers had expressed interest in Rodriguez, and...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox attend former Cy Young winner’s free agency workout

Starting pitching could be one of the biggest needs the Red Sox need to address this offseason. Could they bring in a future Hall of Famer to upgrade their rotation?. As reported by Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam, the Red Sox “were represented” on Monday at a workout by free agent pitcher Justin Verlander. There were reportedly 15-20 teams with representatives present at the showcase in Florida.
MLB
Boston Herald

After Eduardo Rodriguez’s departure, which free-agent starters could Red Sox be targeting?

Eduardo Rodriguez is officially gone to Detroit, leaving the Red Sox without a pitcher who was a core member of their their starting rotation. So, where do they go from here?. Even without Rodriguez, if spring training started today, a reasonable five-man rotation could be projected. Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale are locks at the top of the staff. Nick Pivetta, who made 30 starts and tossed 155 innings, will be back. And Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock could fill the back of the rotation.
MLB
nbcboston.com

How Will the Red Sox Fill E-Rod's Void in Starting Rotation?

Tomase: How will Red Sox fill E-Rod's void in starting rotation? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez's reported decision to join the Detroit Tigers may only elicit shrugs from Red Sox fans who grew tired of his inconsistency, but it's a legitimate loss that highlights the challenges facing Chaim Bloom as he attempts to upgrade his rotation.
MLB
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy