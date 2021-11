Ben Simmons wants to be traded away from the Philadelphia 76ers, and by the looks of it, the team is making progress in potentially dealing the want-away guard. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are in discussions with the Detroit Pistons for a Simmons trade. The key player in Detroit’s package is Jerami Grant, but the team is expected to attach at least two more players and a draft pick to make the deal happen.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO