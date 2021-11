A former Amazon executive says the company doesn’t take customer data protection seriously enough. “It was put together by tape and bubblegum,” ex-chief information security officer Gary Gagnon says in a new report published today by Wired and the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal. Their investigation documents show Amazon’s mission to track and analyze every move we make as consumers—”What you search for, what you buy, what shows you watch, what pills you take, what you say to Alexa, and who’s at your front door”—has backfired into a sort of Achilles’ heel for data security.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO