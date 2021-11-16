ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road to F1 a difficult path, says China's Zhou

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Guanyu Zhou said on Tuesday the road to becoming China's first Formula One driver was arduous, especially after a disappointing 2020 campaign in Formula Two he described as the most difficult of his career.

The 22-year-old will replace Italian Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo next season and partner Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou finished sixth in F2 last year despite being one of the favourites, after multiple retirements due to mechanical issues.

"When you, as a driver, have done everything right, some uncontrollable factors make you lose a lot of points, especially in such an important year... It was quite a blow," Zhou told the Xinhua news agency.

"But these difficulties let me grow... especially in the psychological aspect and my self-adjustment. The experience helped me show my strength... it's a process of growth."

Zhou said his journey to the top was sweeter due to his experiences.

"The road to F1 is difficult... it takes a lot of time and effort, which is why I personally feel it might be worth more now than before," Zhou said.

"For Chinese drivers the process will only be more difficult because there was no guide to tell me how to choose the best path, so I had to explore all the possibilities with my team.

Alfa team principal Frederic Vasseur said it was never easy for young drivers to adapt to different cultures.

"Pierre Gasly or Stoffel (Vandoorne) or this generation of drivers who moved to Japan didn't have an easy journey," Vasseur told Reuters.

"We have to consider that Zhou moved to Europe very early, that it was a huge commitment from himself and the family.

"And when you're able to win at Silverstone and Bahrain, probably the two most demanding tracks of the season in F2, I think you're ready for F1."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Alfa Romeo team sign Zhou as China's first F1 race driver

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Guanyu Zhou will race for Alfa Romeo next season as China's first Formula One driver, the Ferrari-powered Swiss team announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old is currently a test driver for Renault-owned Alpine and also competing in Formula Two, where he is second overall with two events still to come in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

F1's racing rules are no longer clear, says Lewis Hamilton

LUSAIL, Qatar - Lewis Hamilton says the rules around wheel-to-wheel racing in Formula One are no longer clear after the FIA opted against reviewing the incident in which Max Verstappen forced him off the track at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen and Hamilton both ended up in the run-off...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Newest F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou to Make History with Alfa Romeo

Guanyu Zhou is joining Alfa Romeo and will become the first Chinese racer in the 72-year history of Formula 1. Zhou replaces Antonio Giovinazzi, who will will move to Formula E with Dragon/Penske Autosport. Zhou, 22, finished second in the 2021 Formula 2 standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

