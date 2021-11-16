Is The Last Stand: Aftermath Open World?

Last week saw the release of a newly remastered version of the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Fans’ eager anticipation soon turned to a combination of anger and hilarity, as players discovered the many, many, many bugs throughout this re-release—easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, foiled by its own hubris. From women casually walking down the street in their underwear to cars that grow wider and wider as you wiggle the steering wheel, these issues have ensconced those of us watching the #GTADefinitiveEdition hashtag on Twitter with an undeniable sense of schadenfreude. Paying customers, meanwhile, have been unamused and even demanded their money back as publisher Rockstar Games issued apologies for the game’s unplayable status at launch, even briefly removing it from sale.

