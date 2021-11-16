ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with raping sleeping woman in MBTA station held without bail

By Christopher Gavin
Luis Salinas-Ibanez, of Revere, allegedly assaulted the woman "multiple times" over the course of two hours.

Luis Salinas-Ibanez, 33, of Revere, was charged with rape. MBTA Transit Police

A Revere man who allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping woman multiple times inside a downtown MBTA station early on Saturday morning was ordered held without bail on Monday, prosecutors said.

Luis Salinas-Ibanez, 33, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a rape charge, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

At the request of Assistant District Attorney Daniel Nucci, Judge Eleanor Sinnott ordered Salinas-Ibanez be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Nov. 22.

Salinas-Ibanez was allegedly caught assaulting the woman on security camera footage at the State Street station. Tips from the public helped to identify Salinas-Ibanez after the MBTA Transit Police released images of him pulled from the video, prosecutors said.

According to Nucci, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation/MBTA Security and Management team first saw via the security camera livestream a man sexually assault a woman just after midnight on Nov. 13.

The employee notified MBTA Transit Police and responding officers found the woman in the station.

“She reported that she had awoken multiple times to a male pulling down her pants and touching her without consent,” Rollins’s office said in its statement. “She was able to provide a description of the man before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.”

Video footage shows the woman entered the station and laid down to sleep on the floor just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Salinas-Ibanez apparently entered the station minutes after her and sexually assaulted her “multiple times over a period of two hours,” Rollins’s office said.

MBTA Transit Police released a photo of Salinas-Ibanez around 10:14 a.m. Saturday. Authorities, with the public’s help, were able to identify him and his place of employment.

“Officers located Mr. Salinas-Ibanez at his workplace at 12:19 p.m. — two hours after the release of the surveillance image,” Rollins’s office said. “He allegedly made statements to police identifying himself in the security footage.”

In a statement, Rollins applauded the quick actions of the MassDOT/MBTA employee, the public, and investigators that led to a swift arrest.

“It is not easy for sexual assault victims to disclose the details of their attack. Talking about what happened can be re-traumatizing,” Rollins said. “Watching a video of someone violating you can be triggering. The victim in this case was sleeping when she was sexually assaulted. Women should be free to walk the streets, use public transportation, sleep, take an Uber, go to dinner, have a drink, celebrate their birthday, go to work, play a sport, get an education and simply live and exist without fear of sexual discrimination, objectification, harassment, assault, or rape.

“This is not a woman’s issue. This is overwhelmingly a men’s issue,” she continued. “Men need to start being proactive and speaking up when they see sexually inappropriate, assaultive, or violent behavior. Only then will we start combatting this significant problem.”

