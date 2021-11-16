Senior UK lawmaker says PM's father touched her inappropriately in 2003
2021-11-16
LONDON (Reuters) -A senior British Conservative lawmaker has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father of touching her inappropriately at the party's annual conference in 2003 when they were both parliamentary candidates ahead of an election. During a panel discussion on Sky News about violence against women and girls, Caroline...
LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other senior British politicians and mourners on Tuesday for a funeral mass for David Amess, a lawmaker who was murdered at a meeting with voters last month. Amess, a 69-year-old father of five, was stabbed to death at a church in his...
The Pope praised Sir David Amess’s “devoted years of service” in a message read at a Westminster Cathedral service for the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in October. The message from Pope Francis praised the politician for his “deep concern for the poor and disadvantaged” and called on mourners to “reject the ways of violence” and “combat evil with good” following the devout Catholic’s death.Politicians including Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers, paid their respects to the father-of-five at the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following a private...
Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg asks the Irish PM what is his message to the UK government. Micheál Martin told the BBC he believed the relationship between the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom would never be perfect, but it was important to not let "perfect be the enemy of the good".
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday that lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest. Johnson said the code of conduct for members of parliament (MPs) should be updated and those who...
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a “Plan B” of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. “We don’t see anything...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any lawmaker who broke the rules should be punished, as parliament is embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal and allegations some politicians are paid for external work which may have breach the rules. “The most important thing is those who break...
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not believe Britain was a corrupt country, as parliament was embroiled in a growing scandal over lawmakers being paid for external work which may have breached its rules. The question of members of parliament (MPs)...
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support an outright ban on members of parliament (MPs) having additional jobs, his spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a row over lawmakers taking on often highly lucrative external roles. The government apologised on Monday for its botched attempt to protect...
The UK will not suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement before Christmas, a Cabinet minister has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said the government would "absolutely not" trigger Article 16 before the end of the year.The comments appear to signal a softening of the UK's strategy in Brexit talks over Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson's government has been threatening to trigger Article 16 and effectively suspend the agreement if the EU does not make changes to it.Brexit minister Lord Frost had previously said things would be settled by Christmas one way or another – effectively setting a deadline.But Ms Trevelyan told...
A minister was left flabbergasted after he learnt that civil servants have allegedly branded home secretary Priti Patel a “moron”. In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, small business minister Paul Scully looked shocked after he was relayed the comments allegedly made over the weekend and was asked to make the case for why Patel is actually not a moron.
The government’s proposed changes to England’s social care system are a form of “inheritance tax on the north,” according to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who has accused ministers of making her “constituents and the poorest pensioners lose their homes to protect millionaires’ mansions”.Changes to the health and care bill, pushed through in the Commons last night by a slim majority of 272-246, will save the government £900m a year by making a proposed cap on lifetime social care costs significantly less generous for poorer pensioners, while allowing wealthy home-owners to pass the majority of their assets on to...
Boris Johnson is physically well and has a full grasp on the prime ministership, Downing Street has said following his rambling speech to business leaders on Monday in which he lost his place for about 20 seconds. People who watched the speech Johnson gave to the Confederation of British Industry...
LONDON (Reuters) – No decision has yet been made on who will represent the British government at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of sporting boycotts, his spokesman said on Monday. Human rights groups have called for a boycott of...
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Queen Elizabeth was "very well" when he had an audience with her last week, after the 95-year-old monarch missed a remembrance event on Sunday due to a back sprain. "I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their...
Russia sees a decided risk of “possible armed conflicts” with NATO member states in Europe, according to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security advisers. Still, senior trans-Atlantic officials think the Kremlin might be targeting a smaller dictatorship.
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
