While Apex Legends exists in the same universe as Respawn’s Titanfall series, the free-to-play Battle Royale initially seemed firmly separated from its predecessor, with Kuben Blisk – Titanfall 2’s main antagonist and the man in charge of the Apex Games – being the only real tie between the two games. But after being retrieved and reassembled in Season 5, Ash made her grand entrance as the mastermind behind the Arenas games, and now it seems that the “new Legends only” trend is coming to an end, as another former Titanfall 2 villain has joined the Legends in the Apex universe – this time as a competitor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO