NFL

Penn State features prominently in NFL draft analyst’s updated rankings

By Daniel Gallen
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
STATE COLLEGE — The 2022 NFL Draft is still months away, but the end of college football season is creeping closer. And that means the draft picture will start to take shape with players declaring early, others electing to return to school and other decisions. And that means the...

Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks Eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so signal-callers are focal points in the draft. Not only is quarterback often the most debated position, but teams are also most willing to take QBs at the top. Of the last 13 No. 1 overall selections, 10 have been quarterbacks. The last non-quarterback...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: Devy NFL Draft Prospects Rankings Update

Week ten in college football was one of feast or famine. For the most part, the top college teams either blew the metaphorical doors off of their competition or crawled their way to pitiful results on the back of minimal offensive production. As football fans and Devy Fantasy Football buffs, high-octane, eye-popping offensive production is an incessant craving. There are never enough touchdowns to satiate the desire. Like a moth to the flame, though, blindly following that production without context can be destructive. All factors such as team, talent level, competition, intangibles, size, athleticism, and skill play a factor in a Devy Fantasy Football prospect's chances for success. Numbers don't lie, but they don't always tell the whole truth. Let's look at the NFL Draft prospects at the skilled position that saw their devy fantasy football rankings change.
NFL
The Herald

9th-ranked Wolverines edge No. 23 Penn State, 21-17

STATE COLLEGE - Michigan didn't need running back Blake Corum. With one-half of the potent Wolverines rushing duo out with an injury, Hassan Haskins picked up the bulk of the carries against the Nittany Lions. He didn't disappoint. Haskins carried a career-high 30 times against Penn State as No. 6...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
chatsports.com

Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Stingley Jr. Stay atop the Rankings

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the top player in the 2022 NFL draft class, according to the latest big board by ESPN's Todd McShay. There were no changes in the top five from McShay's latest installment in October, although there was a significant shift at quarterback with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett overtaking Malik Willis of Liberty as the position's top player.
NFL
State
Iowa State
On3.com

Todd McShay updates 2022 NFL Draft Top-32 rankings

We’re at a point in the college football season where players are separating themselves from the pack. While there are still two weeks remaining in the regular season, Todd McShay was able to compile a second edition of his Top-32 NFL prospects in college football. There are some usual suspects...
NFL
Person
Todd Mcshay
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
#Penn State#Nfl Draft#Nfl Teams#American Football#State College#Espn Nfl#Nittany Lions#The Nittany Lions
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
