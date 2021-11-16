Penn State features prominently in NFL draft analyst’s updated rankings

Week ten in college football was one of feast or famine. For the most part, the top college teams either blew the metaphorical doors off of their competition or crawled their way to pitiful results on the back of minimal offensive production. As football fans and Devy Fantasy Football buffs, high-octane, eye-popping offensive production is an incessant craving. There are never enough touchdowns to satiate the desire. Like a moth to the flame, though, blindly following that production without context can be destructive. All factors such as team, talent level, competition, intangibles, size, athleticism, and skill play a factor in a Devy Fantasy Football prospect's chances for success. Numbers don't lie, but they don't always tell the whole truth. Let's look at the NFL Draft prospects at the skilled position that saw their devy fantasy football rankings change.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO