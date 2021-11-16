ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. retail sales accelerate in strong boost to economy

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales surged in October, likely as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods because of the ongoing pandemic, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. The solid report from...

