Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Loses fumble in Raiders debut

DeSean Jackson joined the Las Vegas Raiders because he wanted to go “somewhere with a winning culture” and “have a chance to make the playoffs.”. “After I got released, I kind of just reflected and sat back and didn’t rush to make any decisions,” he said. “Just really want to see what is the best situation that fits me. Once I finally cleared waivers, obviously my agent, had a few teams that were very interested. I kind of narrowed it down to a few teams and just being an LA guy and close to home, the weather and all that good stuff, I didn’t want to go anywhere cold. I just felt the Raiders fit and meshed perfect and that’s how I was intrigued on my end.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO