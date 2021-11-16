Voice assistant unicorn Soundhound to go public in $2.1B SPAC merger
SoundHound's voice assistant software is used to control features in...www.bizjournals.com
SoundHound's voice assistant software is used to control features in...www.bizjournals.com
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
Comments / 0