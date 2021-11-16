Michael Redd's TwentyTwo turning Olde Gahanna Schoolhouse into startup incubator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (November 1st, 2021) - Shawn Phelps, a leading wealth management advisor associated with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, announced the launch of River Tree Wealth Management, a DBA marketing name for his practice. Since 2020, his team nearly tripled in size, and this new name better reflects the contributions of the whole team. “On behalf of all the members of the firm, I would like to proudly share what the name, River Tree, means to us,” said Phelps, founder and partner of River Tree Wealth Management. “River Tree represents the elements of a client's plan: its strength, growth, and fluidity, which are deeply rooted in our specialty of planning for life’s important transitions. We believe, at times, it is necessary to be more like a river and less like a reservoir with your resources or vice versa. The power and depth of our team are what enabled River Tree Wealth Management to position itself as a top firm in Ohio. We service multigenerational families, small businesses, and high-net-worth individuals locally and throughout the country." Phelps has specialized in trust and estate planning at Northwestern Mutual since 2010. Brandee Wyzlic, partner and investment director, has been instrumental in growing the portfolio, client satisfaction, and firm success since joining in 2013. Lou Ann Sites and Eric Politz, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CAP®, joined the firm early in 2020 to guide advisory, impact investing, and fulfill financial security needs for the next generation of clients. Four additional team members were onboarded by July 2021. “We are more committed than ever to staying on the leading edge for our clients with Northwestern Mutual,” said Wyzlic. “River Tree Wealth’s mission, ‘help our clients live their best lives,' is fundamental in everything we do. Launching this name paves the way to continue this promise for generations to come.” “We are excited to take this step and continue to build a best-in-class practice,” said Phelps. Their office overlooks the tree-lined banks of the Olentangy River. About River Tree Wealth Management: For more information, please visit www.rivertree-wealth.com About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2021. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Shawn W Phelps uses River Tree Wealth Management as a marketing name for doing business as a representative of Northwestern Mutual. River Tree Wealth Management is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Shawn W Phelps is an Insurance Agent of NM and NLTC. Investment brokerage services provided as a Registered Representative of NMIS. Investment advisory services provided as an Advisor of NMWMC.

