Adafruit to Release Pink RP2040 Based Boards

By Les Pounder
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
Adafruit, purveyors of fine maker goods, has lifted the lid on its upcoming boards, and it seems that pink is the en vogue color for tech this holiday season. Some beautiful new boards making their way out of the Adafruit workshop 🎁 #manufacturingmonday #manufacturing #adafruit #pink #electronics #adafruitfeather #rp2040 #freebie #comingsoon...

