The video game community celebrated today as 343 Industries at long confirmed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer was now available to play on the 20th Anniversary of the original Xbox as well as the 20th Anniversary of the original Halo. Obviously, gamers flocked to the title to engage in some classic Slayer, Capture the Flag, and other mode types the series is known for. This includes PC players too, as the free-to-play aspect is on Steam as well, which saw a record broken in possibly a record time. SteamDB along with video game statistician Daniel Ahmad is reporting that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer had nearly 200 thousand players on the platform within 3 hours of launching, making it the most successful Xbox Games Studio title on Steam in history.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO