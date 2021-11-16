ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Hayes didn't find the end zone Friday night. He...

saturdaydownsouth.com

5-star 2023 edge rusher Malik Bryant releases top 10; 3 SEC teams make the cut

One of the country’s top defenders has released his list of finalists. Five-star recruit Malik Bryant, considered the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 17 player in the country by 247Sports, unveiled his Top 10 on his Twitter account on Monday. As you can see below, three SEC schools – Alabama, Florida, and Georgia – are on the list, along with Arizona State, Clemson, Ohio State, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent Newspapers

York girls cross country team wins state title; Dukes cap off undefeated season with another team-first finish

The York girls cross country team put the final stamp on its dominating season by winning the Class 3A state championship last Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The title is the second in Dukes’ program history; the other coming in 2000. It’s also York’s eighth podium finish in girls cross country (third, second or first). York was state runner-up in 1999 and 2002.
SPORTS
Iowa State Daily

Logue and Kiptoo win regional titles

On a bitter snowy day in Iowa City, the Iowa State cross country program competed in the Midwest Regional. The Cyclones crowned two runners the Regional title, Callie Logue for the women and Wesley Kiptoo for the men. The women’s race began at 11 a.m., with the athletes running a 6k. The men’s race began at noon, with the athletes running a 10k.
IOWA STATE
primepublishers.com

Husker Recruit Watch: Brahmer, Pierce a win closer to playing at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer is set to arrive at Memorial Stadium in 2023. He may be playing there much sooner. The Pierce junior hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in his team's 35-28 win against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He also had nine tackles for the defending state champions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Comet

LSU football recruiting: Which Tigers commits can win a state title?

With high school football playoff games in Louisiana starting Friday, here are five LSU recruits that have the best shot at winning a state title next month. Hill, a three-star recruit at Edna Karr, has the best chance at winning a state title among LSU's 2022 commits. Edna Karr has...
FOOTBALL
WSLS

Watch: Hidden Valley wins Region 3D Volleyball title

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.
NFL
Payson Roundup

Seven TD passes too much for Longhorns

No more last-second game-winning touchdown passes. No more 19-play, 99-yard game-winning drives capped by another TD pass in the final minute. After earning the #13 seed in the 16-team AIA 3A State Football Championship with thrilling victories in the final two weeks of the regular season, Payson’s Longhorns ran into a team that ended any chance for a dramatic finish early on Friday night.
PAYSON, AZ
lakers365.com

Lakers win first region title in 20 years

The Lakers earned the early upper hand in the evening's match, working around a trio of Sydney Upton kills to take a 9-3 lead with help from Krysta Berard, Emily DeGree and Paige Berard, as well as an Ava Feist ace. Ryan struck right back with a 10-5 stretch to climb back into the affairs, led by none other than Upton. Chinelo Udekwe notched two of her 13 total kills to begin the run and Upton closed it out with an ace and three more kills.
SPORTS

