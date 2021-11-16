Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes

COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released. Wake Forest dropped to No. 21. Pitt is up to No. 17. Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside (...)
One of the country’s top defenders has released his list of finalists. Five-star recruit Malik Bryant, considered the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 17 player in the country by 247Sports, unveiled his Top 10 on his Twitter account on Monday. As you can see below, three SEC schools – Alabama, Florida, and Georgia – are on the list, along with Arizona State, Clemson, Ohio State, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
The York girls cross country team put the final stamp on its dominating season by winning the Class 3A state championship last Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The title is the second in Dukes’ program history; the other coming in 2000. It’s also York’s eighth podium finish in girls cross country (third, second or first). York was state runner-up in 1999 and 2002.
On a bitter snowy day in Iowa City, the Iowa State cross country program competed in the Midwest Regional. The Cyclones crowned two runners the Regional title, Callie Logue for the women and Wesley Kiptoo for the men. The women’s race began at 11 a.m., with the athletes running a 6k. The men’s race began at noon, with the athletes running a 10k.
Nebraska tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer is set to arrive at Memorial Stadium in 2023. He may be playing there much sooner. The Pierce junior hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in his team's 35-28 win against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He also had nine tackles for the defending state champions.
With high school football playoff games in Louisiana starting Friday, here are five LSU recruits that have the best shot at winning a state title next month. Hill, a three-star recruit at Edna Karr, has the best chance at winning a state title among LSU's 2022 commits. Edna Karr has...
Looks like we have the winner for softest football coach of the year…. One of the worst parts about youth sports, honestly… nine times out of 10, are the parents. Whether it’s one parent getting mad because little Jimmy isn’t getting playing time, or arguing with officials over bad calls, or even bitchin’ because one of the teams in the league is “too good.”
One of the centerpieces of the Nebraska baseball team's 2021 recruiting class is no longer with the program. Chase Mason, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota, has left the team, a NU spokesperson confirmed Friday. Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary. Mason is no longer listed on...
NORTON SHORES – The Western Michigan Christian girls volleyball team showcased why they have been the top-ranked team in the Division 3 field all season during its 3-1 win over Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on Thursday in the regional championship. The Warriors dropped the opening set of the match 25-19...
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Holy Name quarterback Jayvon Williams came up with the game of a lifetime when it counted the most. Meanwhile, his backup, Andrew Cole, took his talents to wide receiver and hauled in the biggest catch of his young career. With three seconds left Williams threw a 10-yard...
No more last-second game-winning touchdown passes. No more 19-play, 99-yard game-winning drives capped by another TD pass in the final minute. After earning the #13 seed in the 16-team AIA 3A State Football Championship with thrilling victories in the final two weeks of the regular season, Payson’s Longhorns ran into a team that ended any chance for a dramatic finish early on Friday night.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads beat Altavista 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-15) to claim its fourth straight Region 1B Championship. The Gladiators will host the first round of the Class 1 VHSL Volleyball Championships on Saturday.
The Lakers earned the early upper hand in the evening's match, working around a trio of Sydney Upton kills to take a 9-3 lead with help from Krysta Berard, Emily DeGree and Paige Berard, as well as an Ava Feist ace. Ryan struck right back with a 10-5 stretch to climb back into the affairs, led by none other than Upton. Chinelo Udekwe notched two of her 13 total kills to begin the run and Upton closed it out with an ace and three more kills.
SANTA ANA >> Mater Dei appeared to be in trouble in the first quarter of its CIF Southern Section football playoff game against Norco. Quarters two through four belonged to the Monarchs, however. Mater Dei defeated Norco 49-14 in a Division 1 quarterfinal Friday at Santa Ana Stadium. The Monarchs...
With both teams mired in a three-game losing streak, something had to give in Friday’s Region 3B first-round playoff matchup between Culpeper County and Goochland. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the host Bulldogs made one more big play than they did in what proved to be a seesaw affair. C.J....
Comments / 0