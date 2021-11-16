ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug off higher prices and spend more on appliances, cars and at home

Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug...

www.wiscnews.com

kyma.com

Home sales on the rise despite soaring prices

Homes sales managed to inch higher last month despite rising prices and dwindling inventory. According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing houses, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops rose 0.08% in October from the previous month. In all, 6.34 million existing homes were sold. That number is down almost...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE
atlanticcitynews.net

Even with inflation, US retail sales rise faster than expected

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, U.S. shoppers increased their spending, despite prices rising at their fastest levels since the 1990s, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday. Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, compared with 0.8 percent in September. According to the Census Bureau's advance estimate, excluding autos, sales increased by...
BUSINESS
WMTW

Maine sees October dip in home sales as prices continue to rise

Limited inventory led to a dip in Maine home sales in October, but prices continue to rise. According to Maine Listings single-family existing home sales dropped 10.94% last month compared to October of last year. Compared to a year ago, the median sales price jumped 10% to $308,000. “Available for-sale...
MAINE STATE
FXStreet.com

Canada: Retail Sales fall by 0.6% in September vs. 1.7% expected decline

According to the latest figures from Statistics Canada released on Friday, Canadian Retail Sales fell by 0.6% MoM in September, less than the 1.7% expected decline. In August, Retail Sales increased at a MoM pace of 1.8%. Excluding autos, Retail Sales fell by 0.2% MoM in September, less than the 1.0% expected drop, after rising 2.6% MoM in August.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
BUSINESS
Axios

Retail sales jump amid rising prices

Retail sales soared 1.7% in October, the best month since March. Why it matters: The numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation, so some of that jump is because most everything costs more. Still, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years hasn't deterred some shoppers. The big picture: The American...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Sales on the Rise as Inflation Creeps In

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October. While department stores did well, apparel sales were down slightly from the previous month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Target shrugs off supply crunch, says it'll hold line on prices

Target Corp. on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales and earnings for the third quarter and sounded a confident note for crucial holiday shopping season after efforts to ward off supply-chain headaches. The Wall Street Journal has a report on the numbers from Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT), which earned $1.5 billion or...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 1.7% in October vs. 1.2% expected

US October Retail Sales data beats expectations, supporting the US dollar. Headline and core sales rise 1.7% MoM versus forecasts for 1.2% and 1.0% growth respectively. US Retail Sales rose by 1.7% MoM in October, according to data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. That was above market expectations for a MoM rise of 1.2% and above the (upwardly revised from 0.7%) 0.8% MoM gain seen in September.
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Rises After Strong Retail Data, Home Depot Leads Dow Higher

U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday after a strong October retail sales report and better-than-expected third-quarter results from Home Depot and Walmart signaled the U.S. consumer is still ramping up spending even in the face of rising prices. The Dow Jones Industrial average added 54.77 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142.22. The...
DOW, IL
Fortune

Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October despite higher prices and supply chain woes

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September,...
RETAIL
spectrumnews1.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.5%, to 36,250 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes US Retail Sales for Direction

Gold, XAU/USD, US Retail Sales, Treasury Yields – Talking Points. Gold prices look higher after big gain on inflation worries. US retail sales may provide the key for XAU’s direction. XAU/USD eyes psychological 1900 level as prices gain. Gold’s recent upside appears to be stalling out after prices cleared a...
BUSINESS

