Bamba scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Nets. With Wendell Carter exiting the game in the third quarter, Bamba saw plenty of offensive opportunities Wednesday. The 23-year-old's offensive production has been very consistent this season, as he's scored between eight and 14 points in nine out of 12 games. Bamba's three-point shooting has also been surprisingly effective, as he is now connecting at a 40.4 percent clip from deep on the season. The big man figures to remain a large part of Orlando's young core.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO