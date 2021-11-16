ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

African e-commerce company Jumia's customers jump 8% as losses deepen

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

NAIROBI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Africa’s Jumia Technologies on Tuesday reported an 8% increase in active customers in its third quarter to the end of September from a year earlier, following a ramp-up in marketing efforts, but said its adjusted loss had nearly doubled.

Jumia’s shares slid by 7% after the results to trade at $17.15 each, well below their February peak of $69.89.

Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech startup on the New York Stock Exchange when it listed there in 2019, offers an online market place for vendors and food sellers, as well as associated services.

Active customers reached 7.3 million during the quarter, the company said, a 4% increase from the previous quarter. It has increased investment in marketing campaigns to recruit new users and to retain existing ones.

Jumia’s adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation accelerated by 93%, the company said.

The gross value of orders on the platform grew 8% to $238 million, driven by everyday consumer items, such as beauty and cleaning products, while total orders for the phones and electronic category fell steadily, it said.

“We see consumer investments as very strategic,” Jeremy Hodara, one of Jumia’s co-founders, told an investor briefing.

Usage of the JumiaPay financial technology platform increased during the period, it said, to account for just over a third of the total, an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

The company’s shares have gyrated since listing at $14.50. They rose to as high as $49.77, but later plunged close to $2 a share after a negative short-seller report. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Luxury watch marketplace WatchBox raises $165 mln in funding round

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Luxury watch marketplace WatchBox raised $165 million of equity capital in a funding round to continue its global expansion, it said on Tuesday. The Radcliff Companies and The Spruce House Partnership were lead investors and were joined by CMIA Capital Partners along with other existing investors, WatchBox said in a statement.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tencent boosts Prosus profit, e-commerce trading loss widens

AMSTERDAM/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Prosus (JO: PRXJn ), which owns a $175 billion minority stake in Chinese internet gaming and social media group Tencent, posted an 8% rise in first-half trading profit to $2.9 billion as revenue rose rapidly in its overall portfolio. Sometimes compared to SoftBank and its Vision Fund,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

The advantage that Etsy’s CFO says the e-commerce company has amid the supply chain crunch

"My mom is a psychoanalyst, and my dad's a clinical psychologist," Glaser told me. "I went to UC Berkeley as an undergrad, and I was a psychology major. What I learned is that I really like analysis and leading people." So instead of pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology, she earned an MBA. Since then, her affinity for using data to make decisions has resulted in a more than 30-year career in financial leadership. I spoke with Glaser about Etsy's growth, the supply chain, and providing opportunities for women.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish?

Jumia faces a tough uphill battle as it expands across Africa. Wish’s heavy dependence on Chinese merchants is causing serious logistics and quality control issues. One of these underdogs is clearly a safer turnaround play. Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), the parent company of Wish, have both been disappointing e-commerce...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Startup#African#Jumia Technologies#Jumiapay
investing.com

Jumia Technologies Stock Falls 20% as Losses Widen

Investing.com — African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has seen a sharp selloff in its shares after it reported its third quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Jumia's stock hit a low of $14.41 following the report. It is currently down 20.2%, at $14.77. The company, an Africa-focused...
STOCKS
bostonnews.net

Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Market 2021 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity - Poshmark, Otto, Lotte, Lelong, Lazada, Kilimall, Jumia, JD, Jd Central, Hermo

Market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and Porter's Five Forces model analysis are among the topics covered in the Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Market report. The leading players, growth rates, output value, and important locations are all covered in the study. The global industry study includes product specifications and criteria, firm profiles, manufacturing sites, contact information, and revenue. A detailed analysis of the market's most prominent growths is also included in the study.
MARKETS
@growwithco

E-Commerce and Sustainability Trends

Toy disruptor CAMP, livestream platform buywith and bamboo toilet paper startup Cloud Paper are counting on pandemic-influenced trends to bring cheer to their gift-giving businesses this year. Why it matters:. E-commerce is expected to grow up to 15% this holiday season amid a surge in spending overall. Consumers are shopping...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Lily AI Announces ML-based Customer Intent Platform for the E-commerce Industry

The e-commerce industry has quickly responded to the “in-the-moment” shopping behavior trends by analyzing customer intent. Today, online shopping interactions occur within a span of few minutes, and a majority of the e-commerce platforms that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning (AI & ML) technologies in some form or the other, are invariably perceived in the industry to be leaders in retail tech space. Lily AI is one such AI-enabler for the e-commerce industry that provides an advanced customer intent platform.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Russian e-commerce venture SberMarket's transaction volumes triple

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The e-commerce arm of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank (SBER.MM), said on Friday its transaction volumes tripled in the third quarter, helped by an expanding range of services it offers, including express delivery. Sberbank became the majority shareholder in SberMarket in January after buying a stake from...
WORLD
Reuters

Losses deepen in Q3 for Saudi pilgrimage sites developer

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Third-quarter losses widened on the year for Jabal Omar Development Company (4250.SE), one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed property developers, as the pandemic impact lingered while it looks to restructure over $4 billion in liabilities. The firm, which runs the Jabal Omar complex of hotels...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

China’s JD Begins Accepting Digital Yuan on Its e-Commerce Platform

The use of e-CNY in such scenarios will help give a wholesome idea of how the currency works with the masses. For the first time ever, JD has opened up payment options for China’s digital yuan on its e-commerce platform during Singles Day. Even when China’s digital currency, called the e-CNY has not been formally made its debut into the public arena, the acceptance of one of the largest e-commerce businesses in China has brought the currency some much-needed limelight.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

JD.com Plans to Boost Overseas Investment as China's E-Commerce Giants Look to Challenge Amazon

GUANGZHOU, China — JD.com plans to increase investment overseas, one of its top executives told CNBC, as Chinese e-commerce giants look to tap international users. The technology giant has been less aggressive than its rival Alibaba in expanding its presence overseas. But international expansion from both Chinese firms could challenge the e-commerce dominance of Amazon in certain parts of the world.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Outperform Amazon

AMZN, Financial) has been one of those stocks that turned many small-time investors into millionaires and made those who were already rich even more wealthy. Over the past decade, the stock has achieved cumulative growth of 1,560% with a compound annual growth rate of 31%. The 20-year CAGR is even higher at 35%.
STOCKS
nddist.com

MRC Global's Q3 Sales Jump as E-Commerce Growth Accelerates

MRC Global, which brands itself as the largest global distributor of PVF products and services, reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Nov. 8, showing a second-straight quarter of strong year-over-year sales growth. Houston-based MRC posted total Q3 sales of $685 million, up 17.1 percent year-over-year — outpacing Q2's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy