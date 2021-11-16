Utah Jazz: The one player showing significant signs of growth

The Utah Jazz have lost 2 in a row and don’t seem quite right. Where should we be concerned or not concerned. Locke walks through 10 different topics to be discussed. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The 10 are The overall shooting of the team Are our threes different Jordan Clarkson’s slump the Bench units Overall Defense Rudy’s impact defensively Donovan’s taking the next step Non Mike Conley minutes Defending the 3 Rudy Gay to solve all items — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

