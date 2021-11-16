ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Universal Music Partners With ABG to Buy, Boost Artist Brands

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 6 days ago

The two companies will work together to exploit opportunities in merchandise, memorabilia, licensing and more. Universal Music Group has partnered with Authentic Brands Group – a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company – on a strategic initiative to acquire and actively manage...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
Billboard

How Entertainment Law Firm Boyarski Fritz Rode Music’s Tech Boom To Success

Jason Boyarski and David Fritz launched their entertainment law practice, Boyarski Fritz, in December 2011, at a time when the music business was in “somewhat of a dark place,” says Boyarski. The industry was still recovering from the damage caused by Napster and other file-sharing services, physical and digital sales were in decline, and streaming had yet to reach critical mass.
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

Warner Music Group Launches WMX for Artists, Labels, Brands

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced the launch of WMX, a next generation services division that will connect artists with fans and amplify brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways. The new division includes a rebranded WEA commercial services & marketing network, as well as the company’s media & creative content arm.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Universal Music Sues Over Launch of 'Republic' Music Investment Platform

Universal Music Group, the owner of Republic Records, is suing an investment platform called Republic for trademark infringement over a recent expansion into music royalty streams. In a case filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, UMG claimed the use of the Republic name on the new music-focused service, launched this...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Marilyn Monroe
TechCrunch

Heyday raises $555M to buy up and scale more D2C brands in the Amazon marketplace universe

The Raine Group and Premji Invest co-led this round, with previous backers General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital and Khosla Ventures also participating. Heyday competes against a large field of startups also raising huge amounts of money to follow their own Amazon marketplace roll-up strategies. Other big names out of the U.S. include Thrasio (which picked up a cool $1 billion in October) and Perch ($775 million in May). Heyday has been moving at a fast clip to keep up since being founded in 2020. This latest round comes on the heels of a $70 million Series B that was raised only in May of this year, with the total capital raised by Heyday at $800 million, a mix of equity and debt (Heyday did not specify the proportions of equity and debt in this latest Series C).
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Snapchat partners with Sony Music, announces plans for new AR music lenses

Snapchat has inked a deal with Sony Music Entertainment to include its artists’ music in the app’s Sounds library. The company also revealed that it’s creating new AR music lenses. Soon, Snapchat will feature “Sound Lenses” with a pre-selected song embedded into the lens, a lens that transforms pictures of anyone to appear as if they are singing a song, and “Cameo Sound Lenses” that apply visual effects.
CELL PHONES
WWD

ABG Buys U.K.-based Photo Archive to License, Market Celebrity Images

Click here to read the full article. Authentic Brands Group already owns the rights to some of the world’s biggest entertainers, including Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Now, the New York-based brand manager has made a deal to acquire the images of a lot more household names. On Monday, ABG acquired Iconic Images, a U.K.-based photo house that has the rights to millions of images in fashion, rock ‘n roll, film, politics, royalty and pop culture. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the acquisition will be the first within a Fine Arts vertical ABG is creating within its Entertainment...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abg#Universal Music Group#Boost Artist Brands#Authentic Brands Group#Umg
irei.com

Partners Group sells franchisee Taco Bell brand

Private-markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, is to sell Pacific Bells, a franchisee of the Taco Bell brand in the United States, to Orangewood Partners, a long-term focused private investment firm. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Founded in 1989 with the opening of...
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Panera Brands partnering with Danny Meyer

Danny Meyer is joining the team at Panera Brands, which includes Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels. USHG Acquisition Corp., known as HUGS and sponsored by an affiliate of Meyer's-backed Union Square Hospitality Group, has signed an agreement to make HUGS a partner with Panera Brands after the company completes its planned initial public offering.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Universal Music Has Led the Billboard 200 for an Impressive 38 Weeks This Year

Albums released by Universal Music Group and its family of labels have occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for 38 weeks so far this year, setting a new chart record. According to UMG’s internal research, the company has surpassed the previous record of 36 weeks spent by a single music company at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in a calendar year — a mark UMG itself set in 2020. UMG claims to be the first music company to achieve this level of dominance on the chart since MRC Data, formerly known as Nielsen Soundscan, began tracking weekly album sales in 1991.
MUSIC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Fat Brands is buying Native Grill & Wings for $20M

Fat Brands has reached a deal to acquire Native Grill & Wings, a 24-unit chicken wing chain out of Arizona, for $20 million, the company said on Monday. It is the fourth deal of the year for the Los Angeles-based brand collector, which has acquired Global Franchise Group and Twin Peaks and is finalizing a purchase of the fast-casual Italian chain Fazoli’s. The deals had a combined value of about $900 million.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
kiowacountypress.net

Tips for building a brand in the music industry

Hard work and great music are essential for a career in the music industry, but you can help distinguish yourself by cultivating a unique image. Here are the best tips for building a brand in the music industry. What Is a Brand?. While it may sound nice to say, "It's...
MUSIC
Billboard

Music Earnings Q3 2021: Taking Stock of UMG, Spotify, Live Nation & More Companies

As the list of publicly traded music companies grows, so too does the amount of information for the public to follow. Four music companies have gone public in the last two months, bringing major labels, small publishers and a small distributor to a broader group of music streamers, concert promoters and radio broadcasters. Every three months, these companies release reams of detailed financial performance and important metrics to give investors an accurate snapshot of their health and progress — or lack of it.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Billboard

Tencent Music Partners With Apple Music On Global Streaming

SHANGHAI — Apple Music and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) have reached an agreement that will allow hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians to stream their music globally on Apple's platform, while giving Apple a way to scrape its way into China's booming domestic music market. Music from record labels and...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Grey Goose Is the Official Spirit Partner of the 2022 Grammy Awards: Exclusive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Grey Goose is celebrating good times with a special partnership. The vodka company announced on Monday (Nov. 22) that it’s the official spirit partner of the 64th annual Grammy...
DRINKS
Billboard

Sony Music Publishing Nashville Ups Josh Van Valkenburg to Executive VP Creative

Josh Van Valkenburg has been promoted to executive vp creative at Sony Music Publishing Nashville, where he will lead the company’s A&R strategy, support the Sony Music Publishing Nashville roster, develop new talent and pursue new creative opportunities for the team’s songwriters. Van Valkenburg previously served as Sony Music Publishing...
BUSINESS
PopMatters

Various Artists: Musik Music Musique 2.0 – 1981

From an aesthetic point of view, almost everything about Musik Music Musique 2.0 is excellent. The second volume of Cherry Red’s year-by-year synthpop compendium is smartly yet compactly-packaged. The three discs each fit into sturdy cardboard sleeves, which then fit inside a sturdy cardboard box. There’s a sizeable booklet with track-by-track liner notes that are informative, notwithstanding a few factual errors. The price, 51 tracks for about the cost of a two-disc set, is more than reasonable. Yet Musik Music Musique 2.0 just can’t overcome the considerable drawbacks inherent in such an undertaking.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Universal Music announces Bored Ape Yacht Club music group

Even for those who’ve only scratched the surface of the rampant NFT space, chances are they’ve heard of Bored Ape Yacht Club. With high profile owners ranging from Stephen Curry and Post Malone, the collection’s exclusive NFTs have now inspired Universal Music to launch a virtual ape-led music group. The quartet, called KINGSHIP, marks the most recent signee to Universal’s 10:22pm record label, deemed the “next-gen Web3 label” by former Sony executive Celine Joshua.
MUSIC
cryptopotato.com

Entrepreneur First Partners With Tezos To Boost Web3 Startups

Entrepreneurs First has partnered with high-performance blockchain Tezos to seek talented product developers for web3 into the Tezos ecosystem. Entrepreneur First, an international firm focused on investing in technology companies, is partnering with Tezos to launch a blockchain-focused platform to attract potential founders to Tezos’ web3 ecosystem. Seeking Talented Web3...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy