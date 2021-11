Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced it was named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2021 Value Matrix for Embedded Analytics Technology. The firm recognized Domo for its significant enterprise adoption, ease of embedding advanced capabilities, and the comprehensive, end-to-end nature of the platform spanning the full data pipeline. Domo’s investments in new and extended capabilities, which expanded the value of its platform, also helped the company secure the strong leadership position on the 2021 Value Matrix.

