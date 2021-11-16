Jackie Speier is eighth House Democrat to announce retirement in 2022

C alifornia Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier announced that she will not seek reelection in 2022, adding to a Democratic exodus that is expected to grow as members expect Republicans to win control of the House next year.



“Today, I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for reelection to Congress in 2022,” Speier said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s time for me to come home, time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother, and friend.”

TWO LONGTIME HOUSE DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCE RETIREMENTS AS PARTY SQUIRMS OVER 2022

Speier is the eighth House Democrat to announce that she will retire from Congress at the end of this term, joining longtime Democratic Reps. John Yarmuth of Kentucky and Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania in leaving Congress rather than being relegated to the minority. Several other House members are running for other offices rather than seeking reelection to the chamber.

Speier, first elected to Congress in an April 2008 special election, worked in Congress as a staffer in the 1970s. In 1978, she was shot five times as she tried to help defectors leave the Jonestown cult commune in Guyana. Her political mentor, former Rep. Leo Ryan, was killed during the incident.

“I vowed that if I survived, I would dedicate my life to public service,” she said. “I lived, and I served.”

Speier pledged that she would contribute to her communities in San Francisco in her next chapter of life.

