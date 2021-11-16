ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Utterly Moderate podcast: A Celebration of Books! (with Heather Lennon)

NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober was National Book Month, and to celebrate we were joined on the Utterly Moderate...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Cedar Ridge celebrates books

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently hosted a “Book-In.”. This event featured Book Character Pumpkins created by each class in the school. The pumpkins were based on a book that each class has enjoyed together. Each class toured the school and checked out all of the pumpkins, while making notes of what books they might want to read soon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Spotlight News

Young Minds Think Alike

MENANDS – Eric Luper did not like reading when he was 10 years old. Now he taps those memories of dislike to motivate him to write books that help 10-year-olds gain the confidence, the curiosity, and the sense of exploration that was missing in his early literary life. His newly released and high-intensity novel for […]
MENANDS, NY
movin925.com

PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates (11/10/21)

Tinder is fun, but the dates don’t always work out, and can sometimes be really… really bad. Two of our listeners battle HEAD-to-HEAD to see who has the most pathetic Tinder dating life!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Publishing#Google Podcasts#National Book Month
KXLY

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Understanding Recent Climate Change News (with James Gerber)

In America, we talk so much about freedom as it is a central part of our identity. When it comes to what freedom entails, most Americans would agree that there are political, social, and economic dimensions. Most agree that in a free society there is a need for order, justice, security, opportunity, and fairness. There is a shared sense that freedom requires the absence of harm and undue interference. Most believe that freedom requires a variety of rights, including those related to speech, property, voting, religion, fair legal treatment, assembly, the press, and so on.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE
Us Weekly

Every Sign Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Were Headed for a Split

Reading between the lines. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark‘s split comes after fans of the couple were starting to question whether there was trouble in paradise. After several weeks of speculation, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 22, that the pair were “no longer a couple. The news came after Life & Style previously reported that they were on a break.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best TV Drama Of All Time

Most television programmers break shows into a small number of categories. These include, at least, sports, reality TV shows, soap operas, talk shows, comedies, news, cartoons, and dramas. Other major categories which once dominated ratings are gone. The leader among these was the Western. But “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza” are distant memories. Americans spend as many […]
TV SERIES
CNET

Orphan Black is being revived... as a podcast (again)

Occasionally, long-running TV shows -- Veronica Mars, Breaking Bad -- cap off an era with a movie. The cast and creators of lauded Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black floated that idea back in 2017, when season 5 of the beloved TV series came to an end. It didn't pan out. What did pan out might be even rarer.
TV SERIES
Cincinnati Herald

Chocolate News Podcast (Astroworld/Qute Cosmetics)

This is the Chocolate News Podcast, sponsored by the Ohio Lottery. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show we will be discussing the Astroworld tragedy, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and Qute Cosmetics. Joining us today is Digital Correspondent for The Cincinnati Herald Andria...
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

Constable ‘Copy’ Identified as Real Work, Unknown Dürer Drawing Discovered, and More: Morning Links for November 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DAVE HICKEY, THE INFLUENTIAL, PERSPICACIOUS, AND POLARIZING “Genius” grant–winning art critic whose books Air Guitar (1997) and The Invisible Dragon (1993) are classics of the genre, has died. He was 82. “His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food,” Alex Greenberger writes in ARTnews, noting that his work “often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia.” In Texas Monthly, journalist Daniel Oppenheimer—whose Hickey biography was recently published (and reviewed in Art in America)—describes him as ” eccentric and brilliant and cosmopolitan”; in the Los Angeles Times,...
VISUAL ART
cambridgema.gov

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

November 9th selection: Three articles on Climate Change. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
movin925.com

PODCAST: Loser Line (11/08/21)

When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy