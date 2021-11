For the third time in 2021, the United States men's national team is facing off against Mexico with the stakes higher than ever this time as both teams look to cement their status as top dog in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. El Tri arrived at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium to take on the Nations League and Gold Cup winners for a crucial showdown in qualifiers,in first place in qualifying, while the U.S. are in second. A 2-0 win for the Americans will put them in first with a matchup on Tuesday against Jamaica on Paramount+.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO