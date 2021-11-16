GBBO Fans Are Roasting Crystelle For Always Using This Ingredient

Pasta and rice are two key pantry staples that are quick and easy to transform into a delicious dinner. However, just because the starchy foods are fairly simple to whip up doesn't mean that making them can go off without a hitch. Turning your back on either dish as they cook on the stove, even for just a minute, can easily land you with a scorching hot watery mess to clean up due to your pot boiling over, which might be even more annoying than accidentally overcooking your meal. According to Home Cook World, this happens because starch molecules in the water expand in the presence of heat, creating bubbles that eventually pop, leading to a layer of white foam on top of the water. That foam prevents steam from escaping, which causes the water to rise and eventually spill over if you don't keep a watchful eye on your pot as the cooking process goes on.

