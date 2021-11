Mattiel have announced their third album, Georgia Gothic, which will be out March 18 via ATO. Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley say this is their first truly collaborative album that they wrote and produced together. "It was about learning what each other wanted to accomplish on a sonic level, and then just trying different things out," says Swilley. "Everything happened backwards. Normally, you’d have friends that make a band ... with us, we started making music from the jump, and then became homies.” Once the album was finished, Mattiel handed it over to John Congleton for mixing.

