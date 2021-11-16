ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M

By ROB GILLIES
 6 days ago
Blue Jays Berrios Baseball FILE - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher José Berríos to a seven-year $131 million deal pending a physical, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Frank Gunn)

TORONTO — (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Blue Jays about the deal and the person was not authorized to speak about it.

Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. He finished 12-9 last season with a 3.52 ERA overall. Berríos, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft and has been a durable and reliable starter.

The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in Blue Jays history. Toronto signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million, six-year contract last offseason. Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. At the time, it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.

The Blue Jays have an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more.

Berríos struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

