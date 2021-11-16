ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
900 Kg Of Live Lobsters Seized In Hong Kong

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong customs officers seized nearly 900 kilograms of live lobsters on a speedboat on Monday night, as authorities step up a crackdown on the smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China. With relations between the two countries strained, China has restricted imports of several Australian products. Among...

