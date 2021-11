The domination continued. The United States men's national team earned its third win over rival Mexico in 2021, taking down El Tri 2-0 on Friday night in a crucial World Cup qualifier. Substitute Christian Pulisic, who just came back from a long injury layoff at club Chelsea, was the hero yet again against the neighbors to the south, scoring in the 74th minute. He was only on the pitch for five minutes before delivering with his second touch of the game, heading home from in front of goal off a lovely assist from Tim Weah down the right. Pulisic scored the winner against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final in June, as well. Here's his winning goal:

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO