Thomas Idoyaga has worked for the Regional Transit System for 11 years, and he hasn’t had as much feedback about a company change as he has in the past two months. He’s received countless emails and calls, letting him know that the TransLoc app is down. But the app isn’t down — it’s gone, and it’s been gone. The app was recently replaced by a new one called GNV RideRTS.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO