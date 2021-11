It appears the issue of active COVID-19 cases for Vandalia Schools is somewhat holding steady. In the report for active COVID-19 cases as of November 5th, it shows Vandalia Elementary Schools with no active cases and that is down from 0.40% in the previous week’s report. Vandalia Junior High School is at 0.19% of the student population dealing with an active COVID-19 case, which is down from 0.97%. Vandalia High School is at 0.26% of the student population dealing with an active COVID-19 case, which is up from no cases in the previous week’s report. And, the Vandalia Schools staff has 0.45% dealing with an active COVID-19 case as of Friday, which is up from no active cases in the previous report.

13 DAYS AGO