The Alabama Crimson Tide are 10-1 on the season and have a spot in the SEC championship game already locked up prior to this weekend’s clash with Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide are right near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, where they always tend to be. But Alabama, save for a 59-3 demo of New Mexico State, hasn’t looked Death Star-like in its last few outings. A 6-point win over LSU featured some angst and then the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend put up 35 points on the Bama defense.

