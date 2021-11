With “invisible design” at its core, innovation-centric brand MOFT (which stands for Mobile Office for Travelers) aims to eliminate fuss and add freedom to your experience when using tech devices for work or creative play. Crafting compact, lightweight and practical accessories remains paramount for the company, whose products are robust without being clunky, practical without being dull and portable without feeling flimsy. This is possible with the clever use of sturdy, durable, light and long-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass made from recycled industrial materials. By selecting a collection of MOFT products that fit our daily needs, we found that it’s seamless to create a lean setup (that’s easy to use and move) that untethered us from the desk.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO