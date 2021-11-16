ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse draws slips of paper from a raffle drum to help determine which 12 jurors will decide his fate

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse draws slips of paper from...

Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse's Judge Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As 'A Black, The Black, The Only Black'

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is quickly becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move during a trial that's already left a good majority of the invested public open-mouthed, the 75-year-old "old-school" judge allowed defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations.
newscentermaine.com

Defense rests its case, Kyle Rittenhouse could know his fate next week

KENOSHA, Wis — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday. The judge has indicated closing arguments could be held as soon as Monday. The end of the defense side of the case came a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury...
WNEM

Jurors hear closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Jurors hear the closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial. (CNN, POOL via CNN Wire) Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
insideedition.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Chooses Alternate Jurors From Raffle Box in Unusual Move Ahead of Deliberations

Kyle Rittenhouse's fate is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations are underway to decide whether he killed two men as an out-of-control vigilante or in self defense. But before deliberations even began came another eyebrow-raising moment as Rittenhouse himself was allowed to use a bingo-like tumbler to whittle down the number of jurors from 18 to 12.
Insider

Rifle-toting demonstrator shows up outside courthouse where jurors are deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse's fate, as hundreds of National Guard troops stand by for a verdict

A rifle-toting demonstrator showed up outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday. Inside the courthouse, jurors are currently deliberating in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial. Meanwhile, law enforcement has been bracing for a verdict. A rifle-toting demonstrator showed up outside the Kenosha County courthouse on Wednesday where jurors are deliberating in...
KRMG

12 jurors begin deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse's fate

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — In a trial that began with the judge playing "Jeopardy!" with prospective jurors, Kyle Rittenhouse participated in a game-show-style process on Tuesday of randomly selecting the 12 jurors to decide his fate. Just after 10 a.m., the 18 members of the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Court...
Janesville Gazette

EXPLAINER: Raffle drum will set final 12 Rittenhouse jurors

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select jurors who will be dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case. Schroeder told...
The Week

Kyle Rittenhouse picks numbers at random to determine his jury

Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday played a part in selecting the jurors who will decide his fate. They are being tasked with determining whether Rittenhouse is criminally responsible for killing two men he shot during an anti-policy brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. At the time, Rittenhouse was 17, and left his home in Illinois to join other armed people stationed in front of businesses in Kenosha. Rittenhouse has claimed he acted in self defense.
BBC

Kyle Rittenhouse: Jury to decide fate of US teen gunman

A jury has been sent to deliberate in the case of a teen who shot three men amid civil unrest last year, in one of the most high-profile trials in the US. Wrapping up, prosecutors said Kyle Rittenhouse walked off like a "hero in a Western" after opening fire on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

With draw, Rittenhouse selects jurors to sit out

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer. The jury deliberated a full day Tuesday without reaching a...
Vice

Protesters Are Already Clashing While Jury Decides Rittenhouse’s Fate

Tensions are rising outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin where jurors are deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old facing intentional homicide charges for shooting three people and killing two during a protest in August 2020. Gaggles of his right-wing supporters, including at least one waving a giant...
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse randomly selected which jurors would be alternates before deliberations

Twelve jurors are weighing homicide and other charges against Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during police brutality protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The judge let Rittenhouse randomly select from a raffle drum which six jurors from the panel of 18 would serve as alternates. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen joins CBSN AM from outside the courthouse in Kenosha to discuss that and how authorities are preparing for the verdict.
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: The most surreal moments from defendant’s sobs to judge serenading jurors

As Kyle Rittenhouse stands trial for shooting three men at a protest last fall, viewers have come to expect the unexpected after a series of dramatic scenes inside the courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Some of the most memorable moments have centred around Judge Bruce Schroeder, who made clear early on that he is not afraid to raise his voice or interrupt an attorney he perceives to be taking too long to get to the point.Judge Schroeder has drawn attention away from the defendant on several occasions over 12 days of hearings, including when he unleashed a vicious rebuke of the...
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 13-19, 2021 From the colorful, dazzling artwork, "The Infinity Room," by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as part of a retrospective exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in Israel, to American journalist Danny Fenster, in the arms of his mother, Rose Fenster, with former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson looking on, after he was freed following nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, to a mother bathing her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam due to industrial and domestic pollution, with toxic smog on the horizon in New Delhi, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
