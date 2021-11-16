Kyle Rittenhouse draws slips of paper from a raffle drum to help determine which 12 jurors will decide his fate

As Kyle Rittenhouse stands trial for shooting three men at a protest last fall, viewers have come to expect the unexpected after a series of dramatic scenes inside the courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Some of the most memorable moments have centred around Judge Bruce Schroeder, who made clear early on that he is not afraid to raise his voice or interrupt an attorney he perceives to be taking too long to get to the point.Judge Schroeder has drawn attention away from the defendant on several occasions over 12 days of hearings, including when he unleashed a vicious rebuke of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO