CommentSold, the leading digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced it has appointed two veteran executives to its leadership team to support the next stage of its growth. Finn Faldi, the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, will oversee all go-to-market operations, including marketing, sales, partnerships, customer success, onboarding and account management, reporting directly to CEO Brandon Kruse. Helaine de Tomasi, CommentSold’s new VP of B2B Marketing, is a seasoned executive with experience leading teams that sell to SMBs, specializing in B2B marketing, branding, demand generation and product marketing.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO