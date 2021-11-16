ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsegirl share first single for Matador, announce 2022 tour around SXSW

By Bill Pearis
Cover picture for the articleHorsegirl have a new single which is their first release since signing to Matador. Recorded with John Agnello at Chicago's Electrical Audio, "Billy" is discordant but melodic, with Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece's voices overlapping like an indie rock Altman film. “There was a period of last...

Greet Death have just followed their recent single "I Hate Everything" with another new single, "Your Love Is Alcohol," and like the previous track, it finds the punk/shoegaze band going in a softer, folkier, but still dark direction. "I wrote 'Your Love Is Alcohol' in July of 2020. Around that time, my girlfriend and I would hang out after work at my parents' house and pass a bottle of Tito’s Vodka back and forth and listen to my parents watching Fox News. Getting drunk with my girlfriend is one of my favorite things to do so I wrote a song about it," Logan Gaval said. "We recorded the song with our friend and new bass player Jackie Kalmink. I’m very excited to see what we can create before the heat death of Earth." It's a gorgeous song, and you can stream it and watch the video (directed by Logan) below.
