In April 2020, the agency that my partners and I had committed our careers and reputations to suddenly shuttered. Countless employees in three cities learned of this via email on a seemingly normal Tuesday afternoon. With no options on the table for us to stop the process, we quickly realized that we simply weren’t finished. Additionally, we looked at the promises that we had made, the teams that we employed, and the clients that we had offered partnership to—we simply could not abandon that cause.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO