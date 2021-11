Korn have announced that their 14th studio album will be released next year. You can read all the details about the forthcoming record, which is titled Requiem below. The new album, which was recently teased on a series of interactive billboards which allowed fans to see its artwork, will come out on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings and is being previewed by its first single, “Start The Healing”, which you can check out below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO