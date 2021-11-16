Jeff Parker announces new solo album ‘Forfolks,’ touring with Steve Gunn

Pre-order Gregor Barnett's album on clear with black smoke vinyl in our store. Last year, The Menzingers released From Exile, a folky reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, and now co-frontman Greg Barnett is exploring his folky side even further with his new solo project. He's going by Gregor Barnett, and he just announced his debut album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due February 18 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order). The title track is out now, and it's a warm, rustic, Petty/Springsteen-channelling song, fleshed out by jangly acoustic guitars and bluesy harmonica, and Greg's voice sounds as welcoming as distinct as ever. "It’s a beautiful way to honor the people we’ve lost," Greg says of the ritual of laying flowers down for the deceased, "but I think a lot of times we forget to appreciate our relationships with those people while they’re still here. I wanted this song to be a celebration of life and what we have before it’s gone." Watch the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO