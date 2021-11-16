ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Jeff Parker announces new solo album ‘Forfolks,’ touring with Steve Gunn

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTortoise guitarist and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker will follow last year's great Suite for Max Brown with a new solo guitar album, Forolks, on December 10 via International Anthem/Nonesuch (pre-order). The album was recorded in two days at Jeff's house this past June and it features six originals, including new versions...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Jeff Parker – “Suffolk”

Jeff Parker, longtime guitarist for Chicago post-rock greats Tortoise, has done a whole lot of work outside the confines of that band, especially in the jazz and experimental worlds. Parker played on Deciphering The Message, the Makaya McCraven album that’s coming out on Friday. He also covered David Bowie and War earlier this year. Last year, Parker and his band the New Breed released their album Suite For Max Brown. And today, Parker has announced a new album of solo guitar compositions.
CHICAGO, IL
matadorrecords.com

Steve Gunn – “Live at the Rat Fink Room” + West Coast Tour Announcement

Next month, Steve Gunn will kick off a co-headlining tour of the Midwest and East Coast alongside guitarist Jeff Parker. Today, we’re pleased to share news that come spring, the pair will also be hitting the West Coast, performing dates in California, Oregon, and Washington. This will include a special three-night run at Zebulon in Los Angeles – billed as “Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker, and Friends” – which will feature Gunn’s full backing band as well special guests. Find the complete tour itinerary below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Nation of Language announce 2022 tour; new album ‘A Way Forward’ out now

NYC band Nation of Language just released their new album, A Way Forward, a new wavey treat featuring 10 songs that all could have appeared on John Hughes soundtracks, loaded with cascading arpeggiated synths, bouncing rhythms, and frontman Ian Devaney's soaring vocals that glisten with just the right touch of melodrama. You can listen to the album below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Gang of Youths announce new album ‘angel in real time’ & 2022 tour, share new song

Gang of Youths have so far released three new songs (and an Elbow cover) this year, and now they've released a fourth new song and finally announced their anticipated new album, angel in real time, due February 25 via Warner (pre-order). "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God," the band says. "And also the Angel, Islington." Dave adds, "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St James#Bowery Ballroom#Atlanta#San Francisco#Tortoise#Great Suite#Cauleen#Cedar Cultural Center#Cactus Club#Ga#Recover Brands#Grey Eagle Tavern#Cat S Cradle#Creative Alliance#Gateway City Arts#Ardmore Music Hall#Pappy Harriet
brooklynvegan.com

The Menzingers’ Gregor Barnett announces debut solo album, shares title track

Pre-order Gregor Barnett's album on clear with black smoke vinyl in our store. Last year, The Menzingers released From Exile, a folky reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, and now co-frontman Greg Barnett is exploring his folky side even further with his new solo project. He's going by Gregor Barnett, and he just announced his debut album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due February 18 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order). The title track is out now, and it's a warm, rustic, Petty/Springsteen-channelling song, fleshed out by jangly acoustic guitars and bluesy harmonica, and Greg's voice sounds as welcoming as distinct as ever. "It’s a beautiful way to honor the people we’ve lost," Greg says of the ritual of laying flowers down for the deceased, "but I think a lot of times we forget to appreciate our relationships with those people while they’re still here. I wanted this song to be a celebration of life and what we have before it’s gone." Watch the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jesse Cook Announces “Tempest II” Tour — PLUS 12/3 release of new Album, Libre

Jesse Cook — the multi-Platinum/Gold award-winning and internationally acclaimed producer, composer, and guitarist — has announced his Canadian and U.S. “Tempest II” tour, alongside the release of his new music video for the song “Oran,” and another single, “Updraft” — available now!. The two songs arrive ahead of Jesse Cook’s...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Beach House announce new double album ‘Once Twice Melody’ & 2022 tour

Preorder 'Once Twice Melody' on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; 'Depression Cherry' also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl. Beach House are back and have announced a new double album, titled Once Twice...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Pinegrove announce new album ’11:11′ & 2022 tour, share “Alaska”

Pinegrove have announced a new album, 11:11, due January 28 via Rough Trade Records (pre-order). It was self-produced by the band and mixed by former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla, and lead single "Alaska" finds the band's folky indie rock sound and Evan Stephens Hall's recognizable voice in fine form. Listen below.
ALASKA STATE
101.9 The Rock

Jack White Announces Two New Solo LPs for 2022

Jack White has announced the release of two new solo albums for 2022, marking his first full-length releases since 2018's Boarding House Reach. The first LP, Fear of the Dawn, will arrive on April 8, followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. Both albums are available for preorder on vinyl and CD now, with five color vinyl variants of Fear of the Dawn available at various retailers. (Entering Heaven Alive variants will be announced later.)
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Hot Water Music Deliver 'Killing Time' Video and Announce Album and Tour

Hot Water Music have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Killing Time". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Fill The Void", which is set for release on March 18, 2022. They describe the new track as "a direct response to the endless daily bombardment of negative...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Northlane announce new album and 2022 Australian tour

Australian heavy trailblazers Northlane have announced their new album, Obsidian, and released a single from it, ‘Echo Chamber’. The metalcore outfit will release their sixth studio album on April 1st, 2022, via Believe (pre-order/pre-save here). They’ll also be celebrating its release with a national tour in June. ‘Echo Chamber’ (see...
ROCK MUSIC
soultracks.com

Maxwell releases new single, announces album and tour

(November 16, 2021) Fans of iconic R&B singer Maxwell have been waiting for the third album in the trilogy BlackSummersNight that he announced over a decade ago. Now, the oft-reclusive star has announced that BlackSummersNIGHT will be issued in 2022, under his new arrangement with BMG. Maxwell told Billboard magazine:...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Empath Announce New Album, Visitor

Empath, the Philadelphia noise punks whom we’ve previously crowned as helping to redefine guitar music, have announced their sophomore album Visitor, out Feb. 11, 2022, via Fat Possum. Inspired by the scores of horror classics such as Nosferatu and The Wicker Man, Visitor’s production was handled by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
MUSIC
NJ.com

Beach House announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates, new album

Some bands have a sound so recognizable that you can hear a single chord and instantly know it’s them. Beach House is one of those bands. The indie darlings behind critically-acclaimed albums “Teen Dream,” “Bloom” and “7″ employ dreamy synths and vocals to each track and will continue to bring their unmistakable melodies to venues all across North America and Europe on their 2022 tour.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Maxwell announces first album in 6 years & 2022 tour, shares new song “OFF”

R&B/neo-soul great Maxwell said in 2018 that he'd be releasing a new album, NIGHT, completing the trilogy that began with 2009's BLACKsummers'night and continued with 2016's blackSUMMERS’night. He put out the songs "Shame" and "The Glass House (We Saw Never It Coming)" that same year, but a new album never came. Now, he has just released his first new song in three years, "OFF," and confirmed that the album (actually titled blacksummers’NIGHT) will be out in spring 2022 via Musze/BMG. The new song is great; it fits right in with the strong catalog that Maxwell has been building since the mid '90s, and it sounds fresh within the context of current R&B too. Listen below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Brad Barr Confirms New Solo Album ‘The Winter Mission’ & Shares Single

On January 21, Brad Barr will release the new instrumental solo guitar album The Winter Mission through Secret City Records. The Slip and The Barr Brothers guitarist previewed the 12-track LP today by unveiling its lead single, “Ancient Calendars.”. Brad wrote, recorded, produced and mixed all the songs on his...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Stars Announce New Album For 2022 Release Alongside Winter 2021 ‘The Together Tour’ Dates

After a pandemic induced hiatus in 2020 from their annual Holiday tours, the Montreal based Indie Pop band Stars has returned for December 2021 to play a short holiday tour. “The Together Tour” will take place between December 3 and December 12, and go through 5 different cities, with 2 shows in New York City. What makes this year’s holiday season tour different is that they will be playing songs from their upcoming 2022 album. The album does not yet have an announced title. It will be released under their label Last Gang Records. Along with these news songs, Stars will be playing fan favorites from any of their previous 8 albums.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Dear Hunter announce tour with TWIABP and Tanner of O’Brother

Progressive alt-rockers The Dear Hunter have a new album called Antimai on the way, and they'll support it on a 2022 tour with two very cool openers: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and O'Brother vocalist Tanner Merritt (who has collaborated with The Dear Hunter in the past). The Dear Hunter will be playing their new album in full, plus "additional songs voted on by the TDH community."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy