ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Rise in COVID-19 deaths takes a toll on Vegas funeral home

By Abel Garcia
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Kx5_0cyI00yB00

A Vegas funeral home has struggled to keep up with the demand during the pandemic, they have turned families away because of their packed service schedule.

The number of people dying from COVID-19 continues to climb in Clark County and people have had a difficult time scheduling a funeral service. Angel Rojas is the general manager of Casa De Paz Funeral Home in East Las Vegas and he says daily they have at least one funeral service a day.

“We have had to push our services for a couple of weeks because we don’t have anything available,” Rojas said.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's 14-day test positivity rises to 7.6%

Rojas says COVID-19 is the reason to blame, they have never seen this demand before. People have died of COVID daily, he says more than half of their services are for COVID-related deaths.

“We have dealt with some families repeatedly within four months just because they have lost multiple family members, so it does get difficult,” said Rojas.

Rojas says about 80% of the people who have requested services are Hispanic. He says this demographic has been hit hard by this virus.

“We have been getting a lot of calls from them about COVID, we know that especially with the economy it has just been very difficult for that community as well,” explained Rojas.

Rojas says finding an open slot in their schedule is just one of many issues. The supply chain crisis has delayed shipment for caskets and urns by nearly a month. Before Rojas says he would receive the shipment within the same week.

“A lot of our manufacturing companies have been having issues with that as well where they just let us know we don’t have that in stock right now,” said Rojas.

Rojas says seeing things at the forefront of this crisis has taken a toll on his well-being.

“It is really sad to see the increase and having to serve all these families, I do see the impact and the damage it has in this community,” said Rojas.

He says he encourages everyone to follow safety protocols and help prevent the spread of this virus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: COVID-19 death toll passes 5,000

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll now officially exceeds 5,000, with 103 deaths reported Monday putting the state past the unenviable milestone. At least 5,017 Oregonians have died after contracting COVID-19, according to state data. More than a third of them died in the delta wave that arrived in July, despite the wide availability of safe and effective vaccines.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll tops 5,000 ahead of Thanksgiving

SALEM, Ore. – Since the start of the pandemic, more than 5,000 Oregonians have died of coronavirus-related causes. The state reached the new record high on Monday, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. “As we head into the second Thanksgiving holiday since the start of the pandemic, too many Oregon...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Coronavirus
Clark County, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Business
Clark County, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Business
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 2,050 New Cases, 8 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,520 are confirmed cases and 530 are probable. Seven new deaths come from an import of state data and range from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,422 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,430. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Republic

Local COVID-19 death toll continues to climb

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The COVID-19 death toll continued to climb during the first half of November, increasing the number of lives cut short by the virus to 110 since a summer surge primarily driven by the delta variant swept across the region and sent more than 3,400 of local residents to hospital emergency rooms.
COLUMBUS, IN
KITV.com

Hawaii death toll from COVID-19 tops 1,000

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Health (DOH) has reported that a delay in Saturday's COVID-19 case count includes 90 backlogged cases. The state reported 218 COVID-19 cases and 4 additional fatalities raising the death toll to 1,002. The backlogged cases include cases from across the state and it involves...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Casa De Paz Funeral Home#Covid#Hispanic
BBC

Covid- 19: Two more virus deaths bring Isle of Man death toll to 66

The Isle of Man's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 66 after two more people died with the virus. The deaths were recorded in the public health directorate's weekly surveillance report following a review of death certificates. One person died on 6 November, while the other died two days later.
WORLD
Bismarck Tribune

November COVID-19 death toll rising quickly in North Dakota; active virus cases drop over weekend

North Dakota health officials reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, raising November's death toll to the fifth-highest monthly total this year. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one over the weekend, to 247; Morton County's rose by two, to 122.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

Navajo Nation COVID-19 death toll breaks 1,500, six new deaths reported

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – The COVID-19 death toll in the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is now hitting over 1,500 deaths. New numbers released by the Navajo Department of Health and other agencies report 65 new cases and six new deaths related to COVID-19. The total death count […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 976 after 5 new fatalities reported

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported five additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 976. The state also confirmed 138 new COVID infections. The new infections brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,628. Over the last 14 days, the state...
HAWAII STATE
boreal.org

Video: As COVID-19 cases rise in Northland, hospitals feel emotional toll

COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the country, including here in the Northland. Photo: WDIO-TV From WDIO-TV - November 11, 2021. COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the country, including here in the Northland. “It’s just been an ongoing onslaught of very sick patients that come with their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 17,445 New Cases, 106 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 17,445 new coronavirus cases and 106 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,691,773 cases and 32,931 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,097 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 734 in ICUs. The state says 15,019,748 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,577,097 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of 125,886 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy