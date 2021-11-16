ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sunrise Birthdays – Tuesday, Nov. 16

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Sunrise Birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 16,...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Marines birthday bash is Tuesday evening in Detroit Lakes

The Marine Corps birthday celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Detroit Lakes American Legion, hosted by Lakes Area Leathernecks Marine Corps League. Social time festivities kick off at 6 p.m., with a ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Dinner will be at 7:30...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Sheridan Press

Sunrise Fall Bazaar planned for Nov. 20

SHERIDAN — The Sunrise Fall Bazaar will take place Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. at Sunrise Assembly of God Church. The event will feature homemade crafts, baked goods and a homemade turkey noodle soup lunch.
SHERIDAN, WY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Maxwell’s invites community to ‘Magical Christmas’ opening Nov. 26; features nearly 1 million lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s is beginning its holiday season with a light show, opening on Black Friday, Nov. 26, that will incorporate nearly one million lights that will illuminate the sky at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm. “We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have some country fun!,” […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktvz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local supermarket prepares for Thanksgiving holiday in midst of supply chain issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the holiday season nears, various products that shoppers purchase for Thanksgiving dinner are being impacted by recent national supply chain issues as well as higher costs of production.  According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this includes many Thanksgiving staples including turkey and packaging for various products like cranberry sauce and […]
thedepauw.com

TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Show off your favorite PJs and head to the UB at 11:30 a.m. for fun prizes!. Join YoungLife in Stewart Plaza at 11:30 a.m. for meaningful conversations and warm beverages. RSVP here. Join the Interfraternal Council at 7:30 p.m. in the Watson Auditorium for a discussion on men’s mental health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
news24-680.com

Community Thanksgiving Sunrise Stroll At The Lafayette Reservoir, Nov. 19!

Date(s) – 11/19/2021. The Lafayette Chamber invites you to a brief outdoor gathering followed by a stroll around the Lafayette Reservoir on Friday morning, November 19, 2021, 7am. This free event starts off near the dam with coffee and breakfast treats generously sponsored by Local Kitchens, and their restaurant partner,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
kvol1330.com

Giving Tuesday, Nov 30th

Family Promise of Acadiana is reaching out to the public to give a little meat this holiday season!. Giving Tuesday is November 30. This is a worldwide event of giving and showing generosity. This day is set to encourage people to do good and give back to the community. You...
HOMELESS
CBS Sacramento

Thank You, Dave Bender: Longtime CBS13 Weather Anchor Says Goodbye After 25 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We are saying “thank you” to a longtime colleague of ours. Weather Anchor Dave Bender just celebrated his 25th anniversary here at CBS13, and now he’s taking a break to enjoy the holidays before discovering what his next chapter has in store. From storm coverage to everyday weather, Dave spent a quarter-century telling you what it was going to be like outside. Dave also brought you his favorite ways to save money on “Save With Dave.” Every holiday season, he showed off the most amazing light displays during the “12 Daves of Christmas,” and he ended the 11 p.m. news...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVZ

Competition for the best baked pumpkin pie in Bend

The 'Great Pumpkin Pie Contest' is an event for bakers all over Central Oregon to present some of their delicious recipes. The event was hosted at Desert Rose Cactus Lounge in Bend Sunday. A panel of five judges will select a winner based on texture, flavor, presentation, and creativity.
BEND, OR
KATC News

Blue Bell releases new Eggnog ice cream

A new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream hit store shelves Monday just in time for the holiday season. Blue Bell says the ice cream is an eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy